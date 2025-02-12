5 best Leaders in Civilization 7

Civilization 7 has recently been released, and fans are excited to choose their leaders for the same. With this new entry in the franchise, the game adds new leaders representing different agendas and bonuses. Since there are 25 heads to choose from, it is difficult to select the perfect one for your team, as they all sport unique abilities. To make it easier, we have analyzed all the leaders and picked out the top five based on what bonuses they provide when chosen.

This article will tell you about the five best leaders you can select in Civilization 7.

NOTE: Some parts of this article are subjective, solely reflect the writer's opinions, and are not ranked in any particular order.

These leaders are a must-try in Civilization 7

5) Amina

Her Attributes are Economic and Militaristic in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K|| YouTube/Sid Meier's Civilization)

Starting Biases

Plains

Desert

Amina Leader Bonus (Warrior-Queen of Zazzau)

You can store extra resources in your city.

Your units will have increased combat strength on Desert and Plains.

Cities gain bonus gold per age for every assigned resource.

Amina Leader Agenda (Desert of the Warrior Queen)

Your relationship will decrease if you have a higher number of settlements compared to Amina on the Desert or Plains.

Your relationship will increase if there are no settlements on the Desert or Plains.

4) Xerxes

His Attributes are Militaristic and Economic (Image via 2K|| YouTube/Sid Meier's Civilization)

Starting Biases

Desert

Xerxes Leader Bonus (Silk Road)

The trade route limit gets increased with the other civilization leaders.

Every unique building and improvements provide you with more Gold per Age and Culture.

You will receive Gold per Age and Culture every time you make trade routes with a merchant.

Xerxes Leader Agenda (Lord of Coin)

Owning more trade routes than Xerxes will decrease your relationship.

Having fewer trade routes compared to Xerxes will increase your relationship.

3) Trung Trac

Her Attributes are Militaristic and Scientific in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K|| YouTube/Sid Meier's Civilization)

Starting Biases

Vegetated

Tropical

Trung Trac Leader Bonus (Hai Bà Trưng)

Your commanders will earn extra experience.

Tropical tiles will provide you with more Science.

Your first commander will earn you free promotions.

Trung Trac Leader Agenda (Van Minh)

Your relationship will decrease with any player with the highest number of promotions.

Ties mean your relationship will decrease with players with the same number of promotions as you.

Your relationship will increase with the player who has the lowest number of promotions.

Ties mean your relationship will increase with the players who have the same number of promotions as you.

2) Confucius

His Attributes are Expansionist and Scientific (Image via 2K|| YouTube/Sid Meier's Civilization)

Starting Biases

Grassland

Confucius Leader Bonus (Keju)

The growth rate in cities will increase.

You will get more Science from Specialists.

Confucius Leader Agenda (Guanxi)

Your relationship will increase if you own a lot of Specialists.

Your relationship will decrease if you have a small amount of Specialists.

1) Catherine

Her Attributes are Cultural and Scientific in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K|| YouTube/Sid Meier's Civilization)

Starting Biases

Tundra

Catherine the Great Leader Bonus (Star of the North)

Every great work on display will increase the Culture per Age.

Any buildings that have a great work slot will have one more.

Cities in the Tundra will earn Science as much as the Culture per turn percentage.

Catherine the Great Leader Agenda (Dusha)

Your relationship will decrease with the player who owns the highest number of great works.

Your relationship will increase with the player who has the least number of great works.

All these leaders in Civilization 7 focus on increasing your resources if you follow their abilities correctly.

