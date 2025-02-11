Civilization 7 all leaders tier list

There are currently 25 leaders in Civilization 7, each with a distinct perspective and method for ruling their nation. The Civilization franchise has been around for a long time and is known for adapting various historical leaders and their strategies in a game. Like the previous entries in the franchise, Civilization 7 also offers many options for you to fulfill your historical fantasies.

In this guide, we have shared a tier list of all the leaders in Civilization 7, helping you find and play the best leaders in the game.

Tier list of leaders in Civilization 7

S-Tier Augustus, Ibn Battuta, Ahsoka World Renouncer; Harriet Tubman, Xerxes King of Kings, Xerxes The Achaemenid A-Tier Benjamin Franklin, Hatshepsut, Isabella. Machiavelli, Pachacuti, Lafayette B-Tier Amina, Ahsoka World Conqueror, Catherine the Great, Confucius, Himiko High Shaman, Charlemagne, José Rizal C-Tier Friedrich Baroque, Friedrich Oblique, Himiko Queen of Wa, Napoleon Revolutionary, Napoleon Emperor, Tecumseh

S-Tier leaders

Xerxes, King of Kings (Image via 2K)

The leaders in this category are the best. Someone like Augustus is top-tier due to his ability to rapidly develop a capital with +2 Production per town, allowing for a versatile hub.

His ability to purchase Culture buildings streamlines civic progress without production delays. Ibn Battuta excels with wildcard attributes gained after each civic and +1 sight for all units, granting early-game flexibility for diverse victory strategies.

Ashoka, World Renouncer (Image via 2K)

Ashoka, World Renouncer thrives with his food growth bonuses, enhancing tile yields and happiness. This leads to strong city development and frequent celebrations, making him ideal for early to mid-game strategies.

Harriet Tubman shines in espionage and war, offering military and diplomatic advantages. She has 100% influence on espionage, making her effective for disruptive strategies. Each of these leaders is best at what they do.

Xerxes, King of Kings benefits from combat and economic bonuses, especially in military expansion, offering +3 combat strength and culture/gold from captured settlements.

A-Tier leaders

Hatshepsut (Image via 2K)

While not as good as S-tier leaders, A-tier leaders are second-best in the game. Benjamin Franklin is highly effective for scientific play, especially in cities rich in production buildings, offering extra Science from both buildings and endeavors.

Hatshepsut excels in culture, particularly through trade routes, with adjacency bonuses from rivers and imported resource bonuses boosting culture and production in her cities.

Isabella thrives in exploring and benefiting from natural wonders, generating gold from discovering new ones and receiving +100% tile yields from them. This is complemented by a naval advantage.

Machiavelli’s diplomatic and economic bonuses make him adept at generating gold from diplomatic actions and leveraging military flexibility through the ability to levy troops from city-states and ignore relationship penalties for formal wars.

B-Tier leaders

Amina (Image via 2K)

The leaders in this tier are neither too good nor bad. Play them only if you are an admirer of their historical achievements. Amina’s resource bonuses and extra combat strength in specific terrains, such as plains and deserts, are useful but limit her playstyle, making her more restrictive.

Ashoka, World Conqueror is focused on war, pushing players toward aggressive strategies. While useful for military victories, his heavy emphasis on production and expansion limits flexibility.

Catherine the Great’s unique playstyle focuses on Great Works and tundra bonuses, requiring a specific approach that’s less versatile but enjoyable for those prioritizing wonders and cultural growth.

Confucius’ bonuses focus on city growth and specialists, but balancing growth, specialists, and happiness presents a challenge, making him a niche pick that requires careful management.

Himiko, High Shaman relies on celebrations and happiness buildings to boost culture, but her science penalty makes her less desirable for players seeking balanced progression.

C-Tier leaders

Friedrich, Baroque (Image via 2K)

These leaders are some of the worst ones in Civilization 7. Friedrich, Baroque requires a significant investment in the military and lacks the depth of other leaders. His cultural perks and Great Work focus do not offer a fully developed strategy.

Friedrich, Oblique also leans toward military play but struggles to boost production, with army commander reliance and limited science bonuses making him inefficient.

Himiko, Queen of Wa requires strong diplomatic play, needing careful management of relationships. Her science bonuses are only beneficial if aligned with the right leaders, making her difficult to use effectively.

