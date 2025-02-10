How long does it take to beat Civilization 7?

Civilization 7 will be out globally on February 11, 2025. The upcoming 4X turn-based strategy game will be releasing on a variety of platforms, including both older and new-gen consoles. The game will also feature a lot of playable content, but for players interested in simply playing the game, how many hours will it take to beat the entire game? Let's find out.

Depending on each player, if you are one of those just aiming to finish the main campaign of Civilization 7, you can expect to invest anywhere around 9 to 12 hours. For completionists, however, it can take more than 60 hours to wrap up the game.

Do note that the duration of time it takes you to beat the game will also depend on the difficulty that you choose. Also, if you are new to the Civilization series, or turn-based strategy titles, it can take you a few additional hours to understand the mechanics and tactics.

However, it's not that simple.

Civilization 7 can take as much time to finish as you want

Civilization 7 is available in 3 different editions (Image via 2K)

If you are a long-term Civilization fan and have played and enjoyed the previous editions of the game as well, you can slow down the campaign's speed and increase the length. This will make sure you get to play the game for a few more hours. On the other hand, if you feel bored of the game in between, or if you don't want to overwhelm yourself with added content, you can increase the speed of the campaign and reduce the length.

Also Read: Civilization 7 pre-order guide: Editions, bonuses, and more

You can do so via the game settings of Civilization 7. Under 'General' in settings, there is an option to increase or decrease the speed of the 'Age Length' that you are in. Similarly, you can alter the 'Game Speed' as well.

