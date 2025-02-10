Civilization 7 pre-order guide: Editions, bonuses, and more

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Feb 10, 2025 08:16 GMT
Civilization 7 is already available for pre-orders (Image via 2K)

The upcoming 4X turn-based strategy title Civilization 7 will be available globally on February 11, 2025. It will be available on PS4, PS5, PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Additionally, Players can choose from three different editions: Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, and Founder's Edition.

But which edition should you choose and what content does each one include? Let's take a look.

How to pre-order Civilization 7 on various platforms

Civ 7 will be available on a variety of platforms (Image via 2K)

Steam

  • Open Steam and search "Civilization 7."
  • Open the official game page.
  • Click "Add to Cart."
  • Once you complete the payment, it will be added to your library, ready to be installed and played as soon as it goes live.

Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One

  • Open the Xbox Store on your console or PC.
  • Enter the game's name in the search bar.
  • Open the game's page.
  • Complete the payment.
  • Download and play the game once it is released.

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

  • Search for the game after opening the PlayStation Store on your console.
  • Open the title's store page.
  • Once you complete the checkout, the game will automatically get added to your library.
  • Download and play as soon as the game goes live.

Nintendo Switch

  • Visit the Nintendo Store and search for the game.
  • Open the game page and click on "Pre-Order."
  • Complete the payment and wait for the game to be released.

Edition and pre-order bonuses available in Civilization 7

Civilization 7 will be available in three different editions. The contents of all of these editions are mentioned below:

Standard Edition ($69.99)

  • Base Game

Pre-order bonus

  • Tecumseh and Shawnee Pack

Deluxe Edition ($99.99)

  • Base Game
  • Early access starting from February 6, 2025
  • Deluxe Content Pack- 2 Leader Personas and Deluxe Cosmetics Pack
  • Crossroads of the World Collection- 2 New Leaders, 4 New Civilizations, 4 New Wonders, Narrative and Wonder Pack, and Special Cosmetic Bonus

Pre-order bonus

  • Tecumseh and Shawnee Pack

Founder's Edition ($129.99)

  • Base Game
  • Early access starting from February 6, 2025
  • Deluxe Content Pack- 2 Leader Personas and Deluxe Cosmetics Pack
  • Crossroads of the World Collection- 2 New Leaders, 4 New Civilizations, 4 New Wonders, Narrative and Wonder Pack, and Special Cosmetic Bonus
  • Founder's Content Pack- 2 Leader Personas and Founder's Cosmetics Pack
  • Right to Rule Collection- 2 New Leaders, 4 New Civilizations, 4 New Wonders, Narrative and Wonder Pack, and Special Cosmetic Bonus

Pre-order bonus

  • Tecumseh and Shawnee Pack

For more such gaming guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

