Civilization 7 pre-order guide: Editions, bonuses, and more

The upcoming 4X turn-based strategy title Civilization 7 will be available globally on February 11, 2025. It will be available on PS4, PS5, PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Additionally, Players can choose from three different editions: Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, and Founder's Edition.
But which edition should you choose and what content does each one include? Let's take a look.
How to pre-order Civilization 7 on various platforms
Steam
- Open Steam and search "Civilization 7."
- Open the official game page.
- Click "Add to Cart."
- Once you complete the payment, it will be added to your library, ready to be installed and played as soon as it goes live.
Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One
- Open the Xbox Store on your console or PC.
- Enter the game's name in the search bar.
- Open the game's page.
- Complete the payment.
- Download and play the game once it is released.
PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5
- Search for the game after opening the PlayStation Store on your console.
- Open the title's store page.
- Once you complete the checkout, the game will automatically get added to your library.
- Download and play as soon as the game goes live.
Nintendo Switch
- Visit the Nintendo Store and search for the game.
- Open the game page and click on "Pre-Order."
- Complete the payment and wait for the game to be released.
Edition and pre-order bonuses available in Civilization 7
Civilization 7 will be available in three different editions. The contents of all of these editions are mentioned below:
Standard Edition ($69.99)
- Base Game
Pre-order bonus
- Tecumseh and Shawnee Pack
Deluxe Edition ($99.99)
- Base Game
- Early access starting from February 6, 2025
- Deluxe Content Pack- 2 Leader Personas and Deluxe Cosmetics Pack
- Crossroads of the World Collection- 2 New Leaders, 4 New Civilizations, 4 New Wonders, Narrative and Wonder Pack, and Special Cosmetic Bonus
Pre-order bonus
- Tecumseh and Shawnee Pack
Founder's Edition ($129.99)
- Base Game
- Early access starting from February 6, 2025
- Deluxe Content Pack- 2 Leader Personas and Deluxe Cosmetics Pack
- Crossroads of the World Collection- 2 New Leaders, 4 New Civilizations, 4 New Wonders, Narrative and Wonder Pack, and Special Cosmetic Bonus
- Founder's Content Pack- 2 Leader Personas and Founder's Cosmetics Pack
- Right to Rule Collection- 2 New Leaders, 4 New Civilizations, 4 New Wonders, Narrative and Wonder Pack, and Special Cosmetic Bonus
Pre-order bonus
- Tecumseh and Shawnee Pack
