Civilization 7 pre-order guide: Editions, bonuses, and more

The upcoming 4X turn-based strategy title Civilization 7 will be available globally on February 11, 2025. It will be available on PS4, PS5, PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Additionally, Players can choose from three different editions: Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, and Founder's Edition.

But which edition should you choose and what content does each one include? Let's take a look.

How to pre-order Civilization 7 on various platforms

Civ 7 will be available on a variety of platforms (Image via 2K)

Steam

Open Steam and search "Civilization 7."

Open the official game page.

Click "Add to Cart."

Once you complete the payment, it will be added to your library, ready to be installed and played as soon as it goes live.

Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One

Open the Xbox Store on your console or PC.

Enter the game's name in the search bar.

Open the game's page.

Complete the payment.

Download and play the game once it is released.

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

Search for the game after opening the PlayStation Store on your console.

Open the title's store page.

Once you complete the checkout, the game will automatically get added to your library.

Download and play as soon as the game goes live.

Nintendo Switch

Visit the Nintendo Store and search for the game.

Open the game page and click on "Pre-Order."

Complete the payment and wait for the game to be released.

Edition and pre-order bonuses available in Civilization 7

Civilization 7 will be available in three different editions. The contents of all of these editions are mentioned below:

Standard Edition ($69.99)

Base Game

Pre-order bonus

Tecumseh and Shawnee Pack

Deluxe Edition ($99.99)

Base Game

Early access starting from February 6, 2025

Deluxe Content Pack- 2 Leader Personas and Deluxe Cosmetics Pack

Crossroads of the World Collection- 2 New Leaders, 4 New Civilizations, 4 New Wonders, Narrative and Wonder Pack, and Special Cosmetic Bonus

Pre-order bonus

Tecumseh and Shawnee Pack

Founder's Edition ($129.99)

Base Game

Early access starting from February 6, 2025

Deluxe Content Pack- 2 Leader Personas and Deluxe Cosmetics Pack

Crossroads of the World Collection- 2 New Leaders, 4 New Civilizations, 4 New Wonders, Narrative and Wonder Pack, and Special Cosmetic Bonus

Founder's Content Pack- 2 Leader Personas and Founder's Cosmetics Pack

Right to Rule Collection- 2 New Leaders, 4 New Civilizations, 4 New Wonders, Narrative and Wonder Pack, and Special Cosmetic Bonus

Pre-order bonus

Tecumseh and Shawnee Pack

