Civilization 7 official release time across all regions

You may be wondering about the Civilization 7 official release time across different regions. This question is perhaps even more burning than the cities you'll be setting ablaze during your playthroughs of the game. The title's release will happen in two phases, depending on certain factors.
If you have purchased the Civilization 7 Founders Edition, you will get early access to the game from February 5, 2025. If you have the Standard Edition, you will have to wait until the title's global launch on February 10, 2025.
The Civilization 7 official release time for various regions will differ. As such, depending on where you are located, you may have to wait until February 6 and 11, respectively, to play the game.
To avoid confusion and help clear your schedule ahead of time, here's exactly when Civilization 7 will officially be released across different time zones.
Civilization 7 official release time for all regions, as confirmed by the developers
As mentioned, Civilization 7 will go live in two phases. Those with early access will get a headstart and be able to learn the ropes before others (not that it'll matter, as the first few playthroughs usually end in a nuclear disaster).
To simplify, we're going to divide the Civilization 7 official release schedule based on your gaming device (console and PC).
Civilization 7 official release time: Console early access and global release time
Console players will get access to the game a bit sooner than those on PC. It's not a huge headstart since it's late night in most regions. However, if you plan on burning the midnight oil and playing God until the Sun rises, this just might be what you've been looking forward to.
Civilization 7 official release time: PC early access and global release time
Those on PC will get to shape civilizations at normal times of the day. Most release times range from midday to early evening. For those returning from work and wanting to sink into a session, this will be ideal for them.
You will have a bit of catching up to do with console players, but it shouldn't make much of a difference. Hopefully, your gaming setup is up to the needed specifications/requirements for Civilization 7.
Civilization 7 has been crafted with a lot of love and attention to detail. The developers have also provided a Civilization 7 roadmap for 2025. More content is expected to be released over the coming weeks/months.
