How to get early access to Civilization 7 (Advanced Access)

You can now get early access to Civilization 7, allowing you to dive head-first into the game a few days ahead of its release schedule. You will get roughly four days of advanced access, giving you time to mull over the leaders and civilizations. You could also try your luck at becoming Nuclear Gandhi and purging civilization itself (or wait until the AI does it for you).

If you want early access to Civilization 7, you will have to purchase Sid Meier's Civilization® VII Deluxe or Founders Edition. The Standard Edition will not grant you early access, but it will grant you Sid Meier's Civilization® VII Tecumseh and Shawnee Pack. That's if you pre-order.

Here is a bit more information about the aspects of early access.

Note: You will have to purchase either of the aforementioned versions before early access to Civilization 7 goes live to gain access to this pre-order bonus.

Early access to Civilization 7 will vary based on your choice of gaming hardware

If you play Civilization 7 on the console, you'll be glad to know that early access goes live for you before the majority of PC players. Apart from PST regions, which will gain early access on February 5, 2025, at 9:00 PM, all other major regions will get access from midnight across their respective time zones.

As for PC players, PST regions will once again gain early access on February 5, 2025, at 9:00 PM. Others will gain access after midnight and into the wee hours of the morning and early evening.

Here is more information on the Civilization 7 official release time across all regions to help you understand the timing better.

If you can't decide if you should pre-order or not, you can always take a look at the Civilization roadmap for 2025 to see what's in store. It will give you a better idea of what to expect later this year if you plan on sinking a few hundred hours into the game.

While you're at it, you might as well check out the list of civilizations confirmed for Civilization 7 thus far. With the introduction of a new progression system, every choice can and will lead to a different outcome.

