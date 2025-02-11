Civilization 7 gets PC launch ahead of schedule

Civilization 7 has received a PC launch ahead of schedule, and suffice it to say, you can now build your own utopia over the ages. With so much to see, do, and experience, you will have your hands full for quite some time. Here is what the title's developer, Firaxis Games, had to say:

"A new Age dawns...a few hours ahead of schedule! The wait is over, PC players—Civ 7 is AVAILABLE NOW globally on Steam, Mac, and Linux. Jump in and start building something you believe in!"

PC launches are typically scheduled to go live a few hours after console releases. However, the opposite has occurred in this instance. At the time of writing, the game is still not live for console players.

Fret not, as global access on consoles is nearing release. Soon, you will have the opportunity to become one of the many Civilization 7 leaders and create your legacy.

Civilization 7 early launch on PC generates a lot of excitement, but not everything is as it seems

Civilization 7's early launch on PC has got players stirred up (in a good way). Fans are overjoyed by the fact that they can now take "one more turn" to build a digital empire of their own. However, amid the joyful atmosphere is some pushback.

Civilization 7 is the seventh and latest iteration in the franchise, and while the Firaxis Games developers have put their heart and soul into it, it seems incomplete. According to the community on Steam, the game is not polished, and for some, it's unfinished entirely.

Several reviews from players point out glaring shortcomings during gameplay. The title itself has a Mixed Rating of 52% on Steam, with more to likely come now that the global release is live.

There are two takeaway points here.

The first is that Steam reviews and the overall score will likely tank further based on the current trends. The second is that the feedback provided by players will help Firaxis Games fix things to improve the game. However, that's going to be an ongoing process, which could take a while.

From an individual perspective, if you purchased the Deluxe or Civilization 7 Founders Edition and are enjoying the game, don't let that mindset change. 4X titles take time to perfect, and this will be no exception.

Firaxis Games has also provided a Civilization 7 roadmap for 2025 that outlines all content we could expect to see in the game over the next few months. Whatever major shortcomings are present in-game at the moment, some should be rectified over time.

