All Leaders in Civilization 7: Unique Ability, Attributes, Agendas, and Starting Bias

Leaders in Civilization 7 are the cornerstone of your empire. What they bring to the table will influence not just gameplay mechanics but how you go about an entire playthrough. Their abilities, attributes, agendas, and starting bias will all play a role in how you shape your legacy.

Some leaders in Civilization 7 are better than others for peacetime, and some excel in the art of warfare. Knowing who to choose will make all the difference in every situation you will face. Here's more insight into the many leaders in Civilization 7.

All Leaders in Civilization 7 and their Unique Ability, Attributes, Agendas, and Starting Bias

There are 21* leaders in Civilization 7, each having their own unique ability, attributes, agendas, and starting bias. Depending on your playstyle and end-goal, your choice of leaders in Civilization 7 for your civilization, and advancing through the ages, will influence gameplay to a large extent.

Given how distinct all of the leaders in Civilization 7 are, it's best to know what they offer, not just from a brief overview but from a deep-dive perspective. That said, here is a rundown of all the leaders in Civilization, their official history, and descriptions as shared by the developers alongside other aspects.

Amia

Queen Amina rose to power when the trade routes of the Sahara began to provide access to the larger world. As a single-minded conqueror, she led the Hausa people on a campaign of expansion across the precolonial Sahel.

It is said that she took a lover in every city she vanquished, only to kill him in the morning. Amina conquered according to her own fashion; using a sword, and not a man, at her side. Here is a brief rundown of Amia, who will feature as one of the leaders in Civilization 7:

Unique Ability - Warrior-Queen of Zazzau: Increased Resource Capacity in Cities. Increased Gold per Age for each Resource assigned to Cities and increased Combat Strength for all Units on Plains and Desert tiles.

- Warrior-Queen of Zazzau: Increased Resource Capacity in Cities. Increased Gold per Age for each Resource assigned to Cities and increased Combat Strength for all Units on Plains and Desert tiles. Attributes - Economic and Militaristic

- Economic and Militaristic Agendas - Desert of the Warrior Queen: If the player has more Settlements on Plains or Desert tiles than Amina, Decrease the Relationship by a Medium Amount. If the player has no Settlements on Plains or Desert tiles, Increase the Relationship by a Small Amount.

- Desert of the Warrior Queen: If the player has more Settlements on Plains or Desert tiles than Amina, Decrease the Relationship by a Medium Amount. If the player has no Settlements on Plains or Desert tiles, Increase the Relationship by a Small Amount. Starting Biases - Plains and Desert.

Ashoka, World Renouncer (Base Game)

Despite being praised as a chakravartin, a "wheel-turning monarch," for spreading Buddhism, Ashoka had a checkered past. Known for his ferocity as the emperor of the Maurya, he experienced a profound revelation after witnessing the slaughter of the Kalinga in 260 BCE.

Once the dust settled, he spread a message of non-violence around his lands and abroad, seeking to steer others away from his own legacy of destruction and violence. Here is a brief rundown of Ashoka, who will feature as one of the leaders in Civilization 7:

Unique Ability (Base Game) - Dhammaraja: Adds Food in Cities for excess Happiness beyond a set amount. Increased Food in all Settlements during a Celebration. All Buildings gain a Happiness adjacency for all Improvements.

- Dhammaraja: Adds Food in Cities for excess Happiness beyond a set amount. Increased Food in all Settlements during a Celebration. All Buildings gain a Happiness adjacency for all Improvements. Attributes (Base Game) - Diplomatic and Expansionist.

- Diplomatic and Expansionist. Agendas (Base Game) - Without Sorrow: Increase the Relationship by a Medium Amount with the player with the highest Happiness yield. Decrease the Relationship by a Medium Amount with the player that has the lowest Happiness yield.

- Without Sorrow: Increase the Relationship by a Medium Amount with the player with the highest Happiness yield. Decrease the Relationship by a Medium Amount with the player that has the lowest Happiness yield. Starting Biases (Base Game) - None.

Augustus

Emerging from Rome's civil wars, Gaius Julius Caesar Augustus, consolidated the broken republic into an empire. It stretched from the North Sea to Egypt. Despite the Roman fear of tyrants, he achieved sole power while maintaining the old republic's structures, albeit in an outward manner.

He managed to expand Rome's borders via client states and a reorganized army. The tax code was reformed, and he inaugurated the imperial cult. The modern image of Imperial Rome is largely the one of Augustus' vision (and the one most discussed at large by men of all ages). Here is a brief rundown of Augustus, who will feature as one of the leaders in Civilization 7:

Unique Ability - Imperium Maius: Adds Production in the Capital for every Town. Increased Gold towards purchasing Buildings in Towns. Can purchase Culture Buildings in Towns.

- Imperium Maius: Adds Production in the Capital for every Town. Increased Gold towards purchasing Buildings in Towns. Can purchase Culture Buildings in Towns. Attributes - Cultural and Expansionist

- Cultural and Expansionist Agendas - Restitutor Orbis: Decrease Relationship by a Medium Amount for each Town in other players' empires. Increase Relationship by a Medium Amount for each City (excluding Capital) in other players' empires.

- Restitutor Orbis: Decrease Relationship by a Medium Amount for each Town in other players' empires. Increase Relationship by a Medium Amount for each City (excluding Capital) in other players' empires. Starting Biases - None.

Benjamin Franklin

Benjamin Franklin was a writer, scientist, inventor, statesman, diplomat, printer, publisher, and political philosopher; in colonial America, few individuals shone as brightly as him. From his humble beginnings as a printer, he soon established himself as a newspaper publisher.

He moved into politics in 1747 and became one of the Founding Fathers, participating in the drafting and signing of the Declaration of Independence. He also made many contributions to science in fields as diverse as electricity and oceanography. Here's a brief rundown of Benjamin Franklin, who will feature as one of the leaders in Civilization 7:

Unique Ability - The First American: Increased Science per Age on Production Buildings in Cities. Increased Production toward constructing Production Buildings. Increased Science per Age from active Endeavors you started or supported. Can have multiple Endeavors of the same type active at a time.

- The First American: Increased Science per Age on Production Buildings in Cities. Increased Production toward constructing Production Buildings. Increased Science per Age from active Endeavors you started or supported. Can have multiple Endeavors of the same type active at a time. Attributes - Diplomatic and Scientific.

- Diplomatic and Scientific. Agendas - Civic Virtue: Increase Relationship gains with players that share a Government with him. Decrease Relationship with players that don't share a Government with him.

- Civic Virtue: Increase Relationship gains with players that share a Government with him. Decrease Relationship with players that don't share a Government with him. Starting Biases - None.

Catherine The Great

Catherine The Great was born a German princess. She overthrew her husband in 1762 to become Empress of Russia. Thanks to her vision of modernization, new models of law and governance were established, and she oversaw an era of rapid expansion through war and diplomacy.

She also sponsored creatives, scholars, and scientists due to her being motivated by intellectual curiosity and love of the arts. This helped to foster the Russian Enlightenment and its environment of innovation. Here is a brief rundown of Catherine The Great, who will feature as one of the leaders in Civilization 7:

Unique Ability - Star of the North: Increased Culture per Age on displayed Great Works. Buildings with Great Work slots gain an additional slot. Cities settled in Tundra gain Science equal to a percentage of their Culture per turn.

- Star of the North: Increased Culture per Age on displayed Great Works. Buildings with Great Work slots gain an additional slot. Cities settled in Tundra gain Science equal to a percentage of their Culture per turn. Attributes - Cultural and Scientific.

- Cultural and Scientific. Agendas - Dusha: Decrease Relationship by a Medium Amount with a player who has the most Great Works. Increase Relationship by a Medium Amount with the player with the least. Catherine the Great must have a Great Work for this to take effect.

- Dusha: Decrease Relationship by a Medium Amount with a player who has the most Great Works. Increase Relationship by a Medium Amount with the player with the least. Catherine the Great must have a Great Work for this to take effect. Starting Biases - Tundra.

Charlemagne

Charlemagne, also known as Charles the Great, began his career as King of the Franks in 768 CE. Despite inheriting a diverse and restless population, he managed to reforge his kingdom. This was achieved by integrating old traditions with new forms of governance and growing an empire that stretched across Europe.

In addition to his political understanding, his natural curiosity encouraged the Carolingian Renaissance. This transformed his court into a hub for diplomats and intellectuals alike. Here is a brief rundown of Charlemagne, who will feature as one of the leaders in Civilization 7:

Unique Ability - Father of Europe: Military and Science Buildings receive a Happiness adjacency for Quarters. Gain a set number of free Cavalry Units, once unlocked, when entering a Celebration. Increased Combat Strength for Cavalry Units during a Celebration.

- Father of Europe: Military and Science Buildings receive a Happiness adjacency for Quarters. Gain a set number of free Cavalry Units, once unlocked, when entering a Celebration. Increased Combat Strength for Cavalry Units during a Celebration. Attributes - Militaristic and Scientific.

- Militaristic and Scientific. Agendas - The Golden Shepherd : Increase Relationship by Medium Amount with whichever player has triggered the most Celebrations. If there is a tie, Increase the Relationship by a Small Amount to tieholders. Decrease Relationship by a Medium Amount with whoever has triggered the fewest Celebrations. If there's a tie, Decrease the Relationship by a Small Amount to tieholders.

- The Golden Shepherd Increase Relationship by Medium Amount with whichever player has triggered the most Celebrations. If there is a tie, Increase the Relationship by a Small Amount to tieholders. Decrease Relationship by a Medium Amount with whoever has triggered the fewest Celebrations. If there's a tie, Decrease the Relationship by a Small Amount to tieholders. Starting Biases - Rivers.

Confucius

Confucius, also known as Kong Fu Zi, came to prominence during the Zhou Dynasty. He turned to writing following a life in government. Despite a political climate in which rulers vied for power and succumbed to vice, Confucius looked at things differently.

He cultivated an ethos of order, harmony, and tradition. His many writings stress hard work and knowing one’s place; irrespective of you being a ruler or subject, parent or child. His thoughts and writings would influence East Asian society for centuries to come. Here is a brief rundown of Confucius, who will feature as one of the leaders in Civilization 7:

Unique Ability - Keju: Increased Growth Rate in Cities. Increased Science from Specialists.

- Keju: Increased Growth Rate in Cities. Increased Science from Specialists. Attributes - Expansionist and Scientific.

- Expansionist and Scientific. Agendas - Guanxi: Increase Relationships by a Medium Amount for having the most Specialists in an empire. Decrease Relationship by a Small Amount for the leader with the least amount of Specialists in an empire. Only triggers if Confucius has at least one Specialist.

- Guanxi: Increase Relationships by a Medium Amount for having the most Specialists in an empire. Decrease Relationship by a Small Amount for the leader with the least amount of Specialists in an empire. Only triggers if Confucius has at least one Specialist. Starting Biases - Grassland

Friedrich, Oblique

Friedrich The Great rose to power in militarized Prussia, but it was rather contradictory to his persona. During his youth, art and literature were his interests rather than war. However, upon being crowned, he revealed a sharp proclivity for military theory and a taste for Prussian aggression.

He vigorously expanded his borders and solidified Prussia’s martial reputation. Though it all he never lost his love of the arts; balancing his iron hand with intellectual patronage. Here is a brief rundown of Friedrich, who will feature as one of the leaders in Civilization 7:

Unique Ability (Base Game) - Berlin Academy: Army Commanders start with the Merit Commendation (increased Command Radius range). Gain an Infantry Unit when you construct a Science Building.

- Berlin Academy: Army Commanders start with the Merit Commendation (increased Command Radius range). Gain an Infantry Unit when you construct a Science Building. Attributes (Base Game) - Militaristic and Scientific.

- Militaristic and Scientific. Agendas (Base Game) - To Arms!: Decrease the Relationship by a Medium Amount with the empire that has the least amount of Military Units on the map. Increase the Relationship by a Small Amount with the empire that has the most amount of Military Units on the map.

- To Arms!: Decrease the Relationship by a Medium Amount with the empire that has the least amount of Military Units on the map. Increase the Relationship by a Small Amount with the empire that has the most amount of Military Units on the map. Starting Biases (Base Game) - None.

Harriet Tubman

Harriet Tubman was born Araminta "Minty" Ross to enslaved parents on a Maryland plantation. She escaped slavery and then helped others do the same via the Underground Railroad. This was a network of safehouses that led to the free North.

She even led the Union Army in a raid on Combahee Ferry, managing to rescue over 700 people. In later years, she became involved in the suffrage movement and other causes. Here is a brief rundown of Harriet Tubman, who will feature as one of the leaders in Civilization 7:

Unique Ability - Combahee Raid: Increased Influence towards initiating Espionage Actions. Gain a set amount of War Support on all wars declared against you. Units ignore Movement penalties from Vegetated tiles.

- Combahee Raid: Increased Influence towards initiating Espionage Actions. Gain a set amount of War Support on all wars declared against you. Units ignore Movement penalties from Vegetated tiles. Attributes - Diplomatic and Militaristic.

- Diplomatic and Militaristic. Agendas - Veracity: Increase the Relationship by a Medium Amount once for each formal war the player declared. Decrease the Relationship by a Medium Amount once for each surprise war the player declared.

- Increase the Relationship by a Medium Amount once for each formal war the player declared. Decrease the Relationship by a Medium Amount once for each surprise war the player declared. Starting Biases - Vegetated

Hatshepsut

Hatshepsut, the Great Royal Wife of Pharaoh Thutmose II, was the sixth pharaoh of the Eighteenth Dynasty of Egypt. During the early 14th century BCE, Egypt flourished under the guiding hand of Hatshepsut. She expanded Egypt’s trading empire; establishing networks and influence which consisted of the Mediterranean to the north and the rich land of Punt to the south.

The resulting wealth was used in immense building projects that captured her people’s rich heritage. This ensured the power she cultivated for both Egypt and herself would be immortal. Here is a brief rundown of Hatshepsut, who will feature as one of the leaders in Civilization 7:

Unique Ability - God's Wife of Amun: Adds Culture for every imported Resource. Increased Production toward the construction of Buildings and Wonders in Cities adjacent to Navigable Rivers.

- God's Wife of Amun: Adds Culture for every imported Resource. Increased Production toward the construction of Buildings and Wonders in Cities adjacent to Navigable Rivers. Attributes - Cultural and Economic.

- Cultural and Economic. Agendas - Wonders of Iteru: Decrease Relationship by a Small Amount if you have more Wonders than Hatshepsut. Increase the Relationship by a Medium Amount if you have fewer Wonders.

- Wonders of Iteru: Decrease Relationship by a Small Amount if you have more Wonders than Hatshepsut. Increase the Relationship by a Medium Amount if you have fewer Wonders. Starting Biases - Navigable Rivers and Desert.

Himiko, Queen Of Wa (Base Game)

The queen of Yamatai, an early Japanese state, Himiko, used her political wiles to bring her people under her sway. According to legend, some shamanic charisma was involved as well.

The Chinese kingdom of Cao Wei recognized her political prowess, and she was dubbed a "friend of Wei." Her authority has echoed in Japanese folk history for over a thousand years (and her legacy will now live on in Civilization). Here is a brief rundown of Himiko, who will feature as one of the leaders in Civilization 7:

Unique Ability (Base Game) - Friend of Wei : Gain a Unique Endeavor called "Friend of Wei" that can be performed in an Alliance to grant you and your ally increased Science. Can support Endeavors for free. Adds Science per Age for every leader you're Friendly or Helpful with.

- Friend of Wei Gain a Unique Endeavor called "Friend of Wei" that can be performed in an Alliance to grant you and your ally increased Science. Can support Endeavors for free. Adds Science per Age for every leader you're Friendly or Helpful with. Attributes (Base Game) - Diplomatic and Scientific.

- Diplomatic and Scientific. Agendas (Base Game) - Yamatai: Decrease Relationship by a Small Amount per Settlement with constructed Culture and Happiness Buildings. Increase Relationship by a Small Amount per Settlement with constructed Science and Gold Buildings.

- Yamatai: Decrease Relationship by a Small Amount per Settlement with constructed Culture and Happiness Buildings. Increase Relationship by a Small Amount per Settlement with constructed Science and Gold Buildings. Starting Biases (Base Game) - None.

Ibn Battuta

Known as a scholar and chronicler born of a Moroccan and Berber family, Ibn Battuta is well-traveled. Starting in 1325 he ventured the trade routes of Africa, Asia, and Europe. Later, he went on to explore the Dar al-Islam (the known Muslim world), after performing the Hajj, the Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca

Ibn Battuta's insights into his world and the lives of those he shared it with are listed in his travelogue, the Rihla. It continues to inspire like-minded travelers to this day. Here is a brief rundown of Ibn Battuta, who will feature as one of the leaders in Civilization 7:

Unique Ability - The Marvels of Traveling: Gains multiple Attribute points after the first Civic in every Age. Increased Sight for all Units. Gain a Unique Endeavor called Trade Maps that lets you gradually see other Leaders' explored areas.

- The Marvels of Traveling: Gains multiple Attribute points after the first Civic in every Age. Increased Sight for all Units. Gain a Unique Endeavor called Trade Maps that lets you gradually see other Leaders' explored areas. Attributes - Wildcard.

- Wildcard. Agendas - Far and Wide: Increase Relationship by a Large Amount with the player who has uncovered the most Fog of War tiles. If there is a tie, Increase the Relationship by a Medium Amount to tieholders. Decrease the Relationship by a Small Amount with the player who has uncovered the fewest Fog of War tiles.

- Far and Wide: Increase Relationship by a Large Amount with the player who has uncovered the most Fog of War tiles. If there is a tie, Increase the Relationship by a Medium Amount to tieholders. Decrease the Relationship by a Small Amount with the player who has uncovered the fewest Fog of War tiles. Starting Biases - Flat.

Isabella

Isabella, Queen of Spain, had a single vision: the expansion of her power and domain. She dedicated herself to establishing Spain as the bastion of Catholicism via the Inquisition and Reconquista.

She also sponsored the expansion of Spanish might into the New World. It can be said that she built the groundwork for Spain's future upon war and wealth. Here is a brief rundown of Isabella, who will feature as one of the leaders in Civilization 7:

Unique Ability - Seven Cities of Gold: Gain Gold every time you discover a Natural Wonder, increased if the Natural Wonder is in Distant Lands. Receive additional tile yields from Natural Wonders, additional Gold towards purchasing Naval Units, and reduced Gold maintenance costs for Naval Units.

- Seven Cities of Gold: Gain Gold every time you discover a Natural Wonder, increased if the Natural Wonder is in Distant Lands. Receive additional tile yields from Natural Wonders, additional Gold towards purchasing Naval Units, and reduced Gold maintenance costs for Naval Units. Attributes - Economic and Expansionist.

- Economic and Expansionist. Agendas - Wonderlust: Decrease Relationship by a Large Amount per Natural Wonder in the player's borders. If no Natural Wonders are possessed by the player, Increase the Relationship by a Small Amount.

- Wonderlust: Decrease Relationship by a Large Amount per Natural Wonder in the player's borders. If no Natural Wonders are possessed by the player, Increase the Relationship by a Small Amount. Starting Biases - Coast and Natural Wonders.

José Rizal

José Rizal is regarded as a hero of the Philippines and was a passionate defender of the dignity and autonomy of Filipinos. He gained a reputation as a political activist in Europe. He criticized the Spanish rule of his homeland.

Although he advocated for peaceful reform and equal rights, he was eventually tried and executed by the Spanish. However, his revolutionary spirit could not be contained and has inspired Filipinos ever since. Here is a brief rundown of José Rizal, who will feature as one of the leaders in Civilization 7:

Unique Ability - Pambansang Bayani: When gaining rewards from a Narrative Event, gain additional Culture and Gold per Age. Increased Celebration duration and Happiness towards Celebrations. Has additional Narrative Events.

- Pambansang Bayani: When gaining rewards from a Narrative Event, gain additional Culture and Gold per Age. Increased Celebration duration and Happiness towards Celebrations. Has additional Narrative Events. Attributes - Cultural and Diplomatic.

- Cultural and Diplomatic. Agendas - Kapwa: Increase Relationship by a Medium Amount for the player with the most active Endeavors started. Decrease Relationship by a Medium Amount for the player with the most active Sanctions started. If there is a tie between the players with the most active Endeavors or Sanctions, then Increase or Decrease the Relationship by a Small Amount accordingly.

- Kapwa: Increase Relationship by a Medium Amount for the player with the most active Endeavors started. Decrease Relationship by a Medium Amount for the player with the most active Sanctions started. If there is a tie between the players with the most active Endeavors or Sanctions, then Increase or Decrease the Relationship by a Small Amount accordingly. Starting Biases - Tropical.

Lafayette

Gilbert du Motier, the Marquis de Lafayette, made his mark on two continents. He led troops during the American Revolution and was a voice of reason in France; between the twin horrors of autocracy and revolutionary retribution.

While his legacy is highly impressive, his most skillful feature may simply be his ability to survive at the center of some of the greatest tumult of his time. Here is a brief rundown of Lafayette, who will feature as one of the leaders in Civilization 7:

Unique Ability - Hero of Two Worlds: Gains a Unique Endeavor called 'Reform,' which grants an additional Social Policy slot. Supporting this Endeavor also grants the other Leader an additional Social Policy slot. Increased Combat Strength for every Tradition, but not Policy, slotted in the Government. Increased Culture and Happiness per Age in Settlements. These effects are increased further in Distant Lands.

Hero of Two Worlds: Gains a Unique Endeavor called 'Reform,' which grants an additional Social Policy slot. Supporting this Endeavor also grants the other Leader an additional Social Policy slot. Increased Combat Strength for every Tradition, but not Policy, slotted in the Government. Increased Culture and Happiness per Age in Settlements. These effects are increased further in Distant Lands. Attributes - Cultural and Diplomatic.

Cultural and Diplomatic. Agendas - French Quarters: Increase Relationship by a Small Amount for the player with the most Urban Districts with all Building slots filled. Decrease the Relationship by a Small Amount for the player with the least Urban Districts.

French Quarters: Increase Relationship by a Small Amount for the player with the most Urban Districts with all Building slots filled. Decrease the Relationship by a Small Amount for the player with the least Urban Districts. Starting Biases - Coast.

Machiavelli

Niccolo Machiavelli has become synonymous with duplicity and treachery. A Florentine writer, diplomat, and philosopher, he argued that the most effective ruler was the one willing to do whatever it took to gain, retain, and wield power. Owing to his views, the ire of both the Catholic Church and the powerful Medici dynasty fell upon him.

However, his ideas live on through his posthumous work — The Prince — giving him, in true Machiavellian fashion, the last word. Here is a brief rundown of Machiavelli, who will feature as one of the leaders in Civilization 7:

Unique Ability - Il Principe: Gain additional Influence per Age. Gain a set amount of Gold per Age when your Diplomatic Action proposals are accepted, or even more Gold per Age when they are rejected. Ignore Relationship requirements for declaring Formal Wars. You can Levy Military Units from City-States you are not Suzerain of.

Il Principe: Gain additional Influence per Age. Gain a set amount of Gold per Age when your Diplomatic Action proposals are accepted, or even more Gold per Age when they are rejected. Ignore Relationship requirements for declaring Formal Wars. You can Levy Military Units from City-States you are not Suzerain of. Attributes - Diplomatic and Economic.

Diplomatic and Economic. Agendas - The Spider: If not at war with Machiavelli, increase the Relationship by a Medium Amount for each other war.

The Spider: If not at war with Machiavelli, increase the Relationship by a Medium Amount for each other war. Starting Biases - None.

Napoleon, Emperor

The name Napoleon Bonaparte echoes through the annals of history, and he is often considered one of its most infamous leaders. His rapid rise through the French army culminated in a coup that eventually made him France’s First Consul in 1799.

He crowned himself Emperor of the French four years later, and established the Continental System. It was meant to revitalize France and weaken her enemies. His reign was defined by major civic reforms and the wars that we waged across Europe, from Spain to Russia. Here is a brief rundown of Napoleon, who will feature as one of the leaders in Civilization 7:

Unique Ability (Emperor Persona) - Empereur des Français: Gains a Unique Diplomatic Action that reduces the Trade Route capacity for a target civilization and causes massive Grievances. Increased Gold per Age for every leader you're Unfriendly or Hostile with.

(Emperor Persona) - Empereur des Français: Gains a Unique Diplomatic Action that reduces the Trade Route capacity for a target civilization and causes massive Grievances. Increased Gold per Age for every leader you're Unfriendly or Hostile with. Attributes (Emperor Persona) - Diplomatic and Economic.

(Emperor Persona) - Diplomatic and Economic. Agendas (Emperor Persona) - Napoleonic Code: Increase Relationship by a Medium Amount with the player that has the smallest standing army. Decrease Relationship by a Medium Amount for the player that has the largest standing navy.

(Emperor Persona) - Napoleonic Code: Increase Relationship by a Medium Amount with the player that has the smallest standing army. Decrease Relationship by a Medium Amount for the player that has the largest standing navy. Starting Biases (Emperor Persona) - None.

Pachacuti

After defending the kingdom of Cuzco from an invasion around 1438, Pachacuti assumed the rule of it. He soon began to conquer neighboring regions owing to his military and political prowess, which he had both of in equal measure.

He used these skills to diplomatically take what he wanted by plying the opposition with gifts, promising autonomy and prosperity in exchange for loyalty. Sadly, the Inca Empire would only exist for 60 odd years after Pachacuti’s death. It was brought to its knees when the Spanish arrived. Nonetheless, his legacy lives on. Here is a brief rundown of Pachacuti, who will feature as one of the leaders in Civilization 7:

Unique Ability - Earth Shaker: All Buildings gain a Food adjacency for Mountains. Specialists adjacent to Mountains do not cost Happiness maintenance.

- Earth Shaker: All Buildings gain a Food adjacency for Mountains. Specialists adjacent to Mountains do not cost Happiness maintenance. Attributes - Economic and Expansionist.

- Economic and Expansionist. Agendas - Mountain King: Increase Relationship by a Medium Amount for the player with the least Mountains in their territory. Decrease Relationship by a Medium Amount for the player with the most Mountains in their territory.

- Mountain King: Increase Relationship by a Medium Amount for the player with the least Mountains in their territory. Decrease Relationship by a Medium Amount for the player with the most Mountains in their territory. Starting Biases - Mountains.

Tecumseh

Tecumseh, known as "the one who leaps across the great expanse," was a Shawnee chief. He challenged the westward expansion of the early United States, and along with his brother, Tenskwatawa, he spread the message of unity and resistance among Indigenous people.

Unfortunately, he was killed during The War of 1812, which was a conflict between the United States and Great Britain. Nevertheless, his cultural persistence lives on in Civilization 7. Here is a brief rundown of Tecumseh, who will feature as one of the leaders in Civilization 7:

Unique Ability - Nicaakiyakoolaakwe: Increased Food and Production per Age in Settlements for every City-State you are Suzerain of. Increased Combat Strength for all your Units for every City-State you are Suzerain of.

Nicaakiyakoolaakwe: Increased Food and Production per Age in Settlements for every City-State you are Suzerain of. Increased Combat Strength for all your Units for every City-State you are Suzerain of. Attributes - Diplomatic and Militaristic.

Diplomatic and Militaristic. Agendas - Suzerain of the World: Decrease Relationship by a Large Amount when a player disperses an Independent, and Increase Relationship by a Small Amount if the player does not have an active "Befriend Independent" Project active.

Suzerain of the World: Decrease Relationship by a Large Amount when a player disperses an Independent, and Increase Relationship by a Small Amount if the player does not have an active "Befriend Independent" Project active. Starting Biases - Grassland and Plains.

Trưng Trắc

In what is now Vietnam, two sisters, Trưng Trắc and Trưng Nhị, stood against the might of the Han Dynasty. When her husband was sentenced to death, Trưng Trắc and her sister fought on.

They gained independence for three years before the Han counterattack. Both sisters are still considered symbols of Vietnamese independence and divinities in their own right. Here is a brief rundown of Trưng Trắc, who will feature as one of the leaders in Civilization 7:

Unique Ability - Hai Bà Trưng: Gain a set number of free Promotions on your first Commander. Your Commanders gain additional experience. Gain increased Science in Cities on Tropical tiles; this bonus is increased during any Formal War you declare.

- Hai Bà Trưng: Gain a set number of free Promotions on your first Commander. Your Commanders gain additional experience. Gain increased Science in Cities on Tropical tiles; this bonus is increased during any Formal War you declare. Attributes - Militaristic and Scientific.

- Militaristic and Scientific. Agendas - Van Minh: Decrease Relationship by Medium Amount with the player who has the greatest amount of Promotions across all Commanders. If tied, Decrease the Relationship by a Small Amount with tie holders. Increase Relationship by Medium Amount with the player who has the least amount of Promotions across all Commanders. If tied, Increase the Relationship by a Small Amount with tie holders.

- Van Minh: Decrease Relationship by Medium Amount with the player who has the greatest amount of Promotions across all Commanders. If tied, Decrease the Relationship by a Small Amount with tie holders. Increase Relationship by Medium Amount with the player who has the least amount of Promotions across all Commanders. If tied, Increase the Relationship by a Small Amount with tie holders. Starting Biases - Vegetated and Tropical.

Xerxes, King Of Kings

Xerxes inherited the Achaemenid Empire and guided it to greatness. He swiftly crushed two uprisings upon taking power, set his sights on Greece, and soon after invaded it in 480 BCE.

Following his defeat at Salamis, his European ambitions ended, and he shifted his attention from expansion to enrichment. The treasury was devoted to architectural masterpieces, testaments to the triumph he bestowed on his people, and the fear he provoked in his enemies. Here is a brief rundown of Xerxes, who will feature as one of the leaders in Civilization 7:

Unique Ability (Base Game) - Crusher of Rebellions: Increased Combat Strength for Units that are attacking in neutral or enemy territory. Gain Culture and Gold per Age upon capturing a Settlement for the first time. Gain increased Gold in all Settlements, increased even further in Settlements not founded by you. Increased Settlement limit per Age.

- Crusher of Rebellions: Increased Combat Strength for Units that are attacking in neutral or enemy territory. Gain Culture and Gold per Age upon capturing a Settlement for the first time. Gain increased Gold in all Settlements, increased even further in Settlements not founded by you. Increased Settlement limit per Age. Attributes (Base Game) - Economic and Militaristic.

- Economic and Militaristic. Agendas (Base Game) - Lord of Fire: Decrease Relationship by a Medium Amount when a player is not at war. Increase Relationship by a Small Amount when a player is at war.

- Lord of Fire: Decrease Relationship by a Medium Amount when a player is not at war. Increase Relationship by a Small Amount when a player is at war. Starting Biases (Base Game) - Desert.

In conclusion

If you've made it to the end of this article, congratulations. You now know the different leaders in Civilization 7 and how they function. Use this knowledge to ensure you gain the upper hand by focusing on your leader's strengths and exploiting the weaknesses of others. If you have Sid Meier's Civilization® VII Deluxe or Founders Edition, you can jump into the game soon and try out each one via early access to Civilization 7.

