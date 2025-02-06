How to get Napoleon Bonaparte in Civilization 7 for free

The upcoming Sid Meier's Civilization 7 is set to boast several new and familiar world leaders, including returning faces like Napoleon Bonaparte. The French revolutionary is also available in the game for players to check out and pick. However, it seems like publisher 2K has opted to make him a separate DLC for the anticipated 4X strategy game.

Worry not, as you can grab this Leader for free by linking your 2K account. Read on to know more.

Get Napoleon Bonaparte for free in Civilization 7 by linking 2K account

The Revolutionary Persona is an alternate take on the leader (Image via 2K)

Here are the steps to link your 2K account with the game:

Trending

Visit the official 2K website and log in. Those who do not have an account can create one.

Head to "Connections," then link your account to the platform you will purchase the game on. The game is available on PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo platforms.

Boot Civilization 7 and log in with your 2K account. You should obtain the character after this.

It should be noted that players who follow this process will obtain the Napoleon Bonaparte (Emperor Persona) variant. There is also another, dubbed Napoleon Bonaparte (Revolutionary Persona). While the former can be obtained by anyone, the latter is only available to those who have Civilization 6 in their library.

Both are different, with unique character portraits, outfits, and even gameplay bonuses. As should be obvious, the Emperor Persona is all about military and commerce specialization and has a unique ability "Empereur des Français". The Revolutionary Persona on the other hand boasts culture and military might, with the unique ability "La Grande Armée".

Also Read: Civilization 7 roadmap for 2025: All upcoming events, DLCs, and freebies

This bonus is meant to be a loyalty reward for players who have supported the franchise with past entries. The process of obtaining the Bonaparte (Revolutionary Persona) for free is the same, requiring a 2K account linking to the game and then logging to. Note that players need not have played Civilization 6 to get Revolutionary Persona; simply having it in their library will reward them with it.

Sid Meier's Civilization 7 is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.