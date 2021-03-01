5 best loadouts for PUBG Mobile Season 17 Team Deathmatch mode

Practice makes a player better every day. Like all games and sports, a player needs to practice daily to be better in PUBG Mobile.

This is a battle royale game, all about surviving till the end by eliminating enemies. One should be ready for intense combat gameplay.

A player needs to have a good reflex, aim, and knowledge of the gun to win the battle. To enhance gun skill, one can play TDM mode in PUBG Mobile.

Best 5 loadouts in PUBG Mobile Team Deathmatch mode:

Players can select four sets of loadouts. In every loadout, players can equip four different weapons.

Firstly, Primary Weapons such as AR Rifles, SMGs, and Snipers. Then Secondary Weapons such as Pan, Machete, and some of the Pistols.

The other two slots are for Explosive and Tactical weapons. For an Explosive weapon, players can equip Frag Grenade. As a Tactical weapon, one can equip Stun Grenade.

Some players might get confused while organizing the best loadout for the match. This article will assist players in refining their loadout.

#1 Assault Rifle Loadout:

Team Deathmatch is known for its close combat fights. In this mode of PUBG Mobile, AR Rifles are preferable weapons.

Players can equip any Assault Rifle such as M416, SCAR-L, Groza, AKM, or Beryl M762 as the primary weapon. As a secondary weapon, one can select the Pan as well.

AR Rifles Loadout

#2 SMG Loadouts:

Just like AR Rifles, SMGs are also very useful in close combat. Players can equip Vector, UZI, P90, UMP45, PP-19 Bizon, or Thompson as the primary weapons as per their preference.

SMG Loadout

#3 Machine Gun Loadouts:

This is one of the best guns of PUBG Mobile as well. The gun is equally useful for close combat as well as in medium range.

Machine Gun Loadout

#4 DMR Loadouts:

DMRs are very useful for long and medium range. There are four different DMR's in this mode of PUBG Mobile. Players can equip anyone among Mini-14, QBU, SLR, and SKS as the DMR.

However, it is difficult to use DMR in close combat fights. The players should be ready for that as well. They can equip Skorpion or any other pistols as a secondary weapon.

DMR Loadout

#5 Bolt-Action Loadouts:

While some players prefer DMRs as snipers, many others love to use Bolt Action guns over long ranges. In Team Deathmatch, the players can equip Kar-98 or M24 as the Primary Weapon.

Like DMRs, it is also tough to use Bolt Action guns in a close combat fight. So the players should be prepared for that and equip a secondary weapon as their choice.

Bolt-Action Loadout

Players can get the most out of these loadouts when they know the gun mechanics well. Learning about all these TDM modes is one of the best options in PUBG Mobile. It also helps a player to enhance their skills to advance incrementally.