5 best looter shooter games to play while you wait for Borderlands 4

Looter shooter games have been around for a while, and the Borderlands franchise has set the bar high. While other developers are scrambling to keep up with what Gearbox Software has achieved, the gaming community is looking for another title to scratch the itch while waiting for the next major Borderlands entry.

The gaming community has embraced the idea of being rewarded with worthwhile loot as they keep playing. While some titles have struggled to stay afloat in this regard, others have cracked the code for the sub-genre.

5 best looter shooter games to check out as you wait for Borderlands 4

1) Destiny 2

The Destiny franchise is a close second to the Borderlands series for the best looter shooter in the sub-genre (Image via Bungie)

In Destiny 2, players are thrown into the deep end of an intergalactic war that could affect and dictate the course of human history. Players can freely select which class they want to take — Hunter, Warlock, or Titan. Each class has distinct gameplay attributes.

Trending

With continuous post-launch support from Bungie, Destiny 2 is still going strong as The Final Shape expansion is closing in. The developer didn't instill any paywalls for new content, and the community fell in love with the fast-paced combat, the lore, online multiplayer, and the cosmetics, making it the perfect looter shooter experience.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC

2) Marvel's Avengers

Despite how the game ended up, there are some things worth enjoying in this failed superhero project (Image via Square Enix/Crystal Dynamics)

The Avengers may have pulled off some impressive feats on the big screen but couldn't find their footing on the gaming side. Crystal Dynamics did not shy away from the looter shooter influence surrounding the core gameplay of Marvel's Avengers, which involves Earth's Mightiest Heroes running around in circles to open chests hoping to find better loot.

Also read: Is it worth playing Marvel's Avengers in 2025?

Even though Crystal Dynamics ended all post-launch support for Marvel's Avengers, the gameplay is still enjoyable even in solo runs. Players can replay missions on higher difficulties to unlock better gear and improve their builds, becoming the best version of each Avenger.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC

3) Tom Clancy's The Division 2

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 is still being played to this day for a reason (Image via Ubisoft)

After a chemically modified bioweapon terrorized the city of New York, Division agents are now dispatched to protect the United States Capitol after the virus has spread exponentially. Players can scavenge for resources, supplies, and other important loot and survive against hostile threats taking advantage of the country's collapse.

Also read: Assassin's Creed Shadows vs Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Similarities and differences explored

The open world of Tom Clancy's The Division 2 is full of diverse activities that can be done solo or with a group of friends. Players can explore Washington, DC, and save civilians who have yet to leave the danger zone. However, players are not fond of the microtransactions that lock in-game items from them.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Ubisoft Connect, Amazon Luna, and PC

4) Warframe

The lack of microtransactions is something most looter shooter games have done (Image via Digital Extremes)

Digital Extremes struck gold with Warframe and did everything right to please the player base. In the game, players join the Tenno, the descendants of an ancient race of advanced warriors with impeccable combat skills.

Fans of the science fiction genre will likely enjoy this looter shooter experience thanks to its fluid combat system and consistent developer support.

Also read: 5 best open-world games to play while you wait for Elder Scrolls 6

This online multiplayer title is playable on almost every console in the market today. The developer enabled crossplay to encourage the community to play together regardless of their platform of choice.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

5) Borderlands 3

It would make sense for players to replay Borderlands 3 as they wait for Borderlands 4 (Image via Gearbox Software)

The Borderlands franchise has been hailed as the best looter shooter experience, and Gearbox Software isn't about to let that title go.

Borderlands 3 carried over all the franchise's best parts, improved in some areas, and dropped the ball in other areas. The iconic loot system is refined and better than ever, which is a treat for players to keep grinding for better gear. Hopefully, the upcoming entry will improve the loot system even more.

Gearbox Software has struck gold with the looter shooter genre, though the storyline could have used some work. Having said that, players don't come to the Borderlands franchise for a compelling plot, especially when the repetitive gameplay loop feels fresh and rewarding after each gaming session.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Also read: Is it worth playing Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League in 2025?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.