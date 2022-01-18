Supercell-owned Clash Royale is an online multiplayer battle game that involves battle using character cards. These characters can be upgraded by collecting a specific number of cards.

Magic Items, a Clash Royale currency that allows players to instantly improve and gather cards, is the most recent addition to the game. Magic Items can be used to provide specific cards to players, upgrade cards without requiring gold, and unlock chests quickly.

5 Best magic items in Clash Royale that players should be on the lookout for

1) Magic Coins

The Magic Coin in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

Magic Coins can be used to upgrade a character card to the next level without using any of the player's gold. These items can be earned in a variety of methods, including the Shop, Pass Royale, and Trophy Road.

Maximum inventory limit: 1

Extra Magic Coins can be converted into 100 Gems.

2) Chest Keys

The Chest Key in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

Without spending any gems, Chest Keys can instantly unlock a Chest. They can be obtained through special event challenges, Pass Royale, and Shop offers. Players can only hold 5 Chest Keys in their inventory, which grows to 10 at Royale King level 13.

Maximum inventory limit: 10 (King Level 13)

Additional Chest Keys can be converted into 100 Gold coins.

3) Wild Cards

Wild Cards (Image via Sportskeeda)

Any card of the same rarity that the player has unlocked can be traded for a Wild Card. Currently, they are only available in four different rarities: Common, Epic, Rare and Legendary.

Wild Cards can be utilized to fulfill card upgrade requirements. The player's King level has an impact on the Wild Card inventory limit, which is divided by rarity. Players can increase their inventory limit by acquiring the Pass Royale.

Maximum inventory limit (King Level 13):

Common Wild Card: 5,000

Rare Wild Card: 1,000

Epic Wild Card: 200

Legendary Wild Card: 20

4) Book of Cards

The Book of Cards (Image via Sportskeeda)

The remaining cards needed to level up a character are found in the Book of Cards. The rarities in Book of Cards are similar to those in Wild Cards. These items are a more powerful version of Wild Cards, and have all the cards needed to level up a character card included in a single book. The Book of Cards, unlike Wild Cards, can also be used on Champion Cards.

Maximum inventory limit: 1 for each Book of Cards rarity.

Additional Book of Cards can be converted into 100 Gems.

5) Book of Books

The Book of Books (Image via Sportskeeda)

Book of Books is a powerful version of Book of Cards as it can be used by players at any card level, irrespective of rarity. However, it is only available to players who have bought the paid version of Pass Royale.

A player can hold a maximum of 1 Book of Books.

Additional Books can be converted to 100 Gems.

