5 best Mario games for the Nintendo Switch

There have been dozens of Mario games over the years, and many are available on the Nintendo Switch. From the humble origins of Mario Bros., all the way up to Super Mario Bros. Wonder, there are a wide variety of these games to choose from. From the classics to new entries, plenty of them are on the Nintendo Switch, especially if you have Switch Online. However, we’ll focus more on the retail games you can purchase specifically for the Switch.

This list is based on a mix of critical reception and personal feelings, as a long-time fan of the Super Mario franchise. If you’re looking for the best Mario games to pick up for your Nintendo Switch, look no further.

Note: This article is subjective and solely based on the author's opinion.

What are the best Mario games to own on the Nintendo Switch

1) Super Mario Odyssey

Odyssey is such a vast, entertaining game (Image via Nintendo)

Super Mario Odyssey is the first and easily one of the best Mario games on the Nintendo Switch. On a personal level, the sheer amount of Stars in the game is daunting, overwhelming even. If you’re a collect-a-thon kind of player, it will get vexing. But that in no way changes how addictive and fun the gameplay is. Each world feels fresh and unique, and I can’t even think of this game without the “Jump Up, Super Star!” song playing in my head.

The 3D gameplay felt truly remarkable, and the ability to throw your cap and possess monsters was a fresh mechanic. You could do many fun things with that. The world felt more fleshed out than Mario games typically are. It’s easily one of the best 3D entries in this series.

2) Super Mario Maker 2

This game is pure, unfiltered chaos (Image via Nintendo)

I’ve tried my hand at designing a Mario Maker stage or two between the first and second entries, but that’s not what makes them one of the best Mario games on the Nintendo Switch unless that’s what you prefer. What makes this one so incredible is the endless supply of Mario stages you can play through. It’s essentially a Super Mario Randomizer, in that there are thousands of stages online designed by truly creative minds.

Super Mario Maker 2 also improved on the original in several noteworthy ways. More functions and features, and the ability to make your own SMW worlds? It’s remarkable. Whether you want a stage that plays itself, or super challenging puzzles to complete, you can do it all.

3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Even if you're bad, the Kart games are a sure-fire good time with friends (Image via Nintendo)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is not just one of the best Mario games on the Nintendo Switch, but I’d argue it's the definitive Kart racer. No other Kart game has such a huge glut of racers, tracks, and ways to play. People are still playing this remake of the May 2014 Wii-U hit on the Switch to this day.

Sure, the Wii-U is considered by many to be a flop, but this game isn’t why. The gameplay is tight, fast, and frenetic, and there aren’t many multiplayer games on the Nintendo Switch that match it for sheer chaos and fun. It’s also received a ton of DLC over the past few years, adding several more tracks from classic Mario Kart stages, and a few brand-new ones.

4) Super Mario RPG

Suddenly, the SNES classic is more approachable than ever (Image via Nintendo)

Super Mario RPG is without a doubt, one of my favorite games. Sure, it’s not difficult and not an especially long game, but it’s one of the best RPGs on the Switch. The SNES classic was remade back in November 2023, and it brought back all the charm of one of the best Mario games on the Nintendo Switch, with some useful Quality-of-Life changes.

It’s proof that Mario can do anything: Gold, Tennis, Baseball, and turn-based RPGs. It even had that Mario feel, with the timed hits on virtually all attacks. If you want an RPG that isn’t going to take 100 hours and has a load of charm and solid gameplay, look no further than this one.

5) Super Mario Bros. Wonder

One of the newest, and greatest entries into this franchise (Image via Nintendo)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is one of the best Super Mario games and is playable on the Nintendo Switch. It’s one of the best games in this franchise, and it’s not even close. When it comes to 2D platformers, this one delivers like nothing else. From the cool new suits to the trippy “Wonder” portions of stages, this game is a masterpiece.

It’s easy for anyone to play, has co-op, characters for younger players that can’t die, and has some sneaky, incredibly challenging stages hidden throughout the game, for players like me who want to really suffer. It’s a beautiful, nearly perfect Nintendo Switch game.

As long as there are Nintendo consoles, there will always be more games starring the red-clad plumber and his friends. This is just a selection of some of his best hits on the Switch console.