5 best melee weapon mods in Dead Island 2

Melee weapon mods are a vital part of Dead Island 2's gameplay, allowing players to enhance the effectiveness of their weapons against the undead. As the title suggests, the game is set in a zombie-infested world, and players must fight through hordes of the undead using a variety of weapons, including melee weapon mods.

In the game, melee weapons are an essential part of the gameplay, and players can modify their weapons with various mods to enhance their effectiveness.

Cremator and 4 other melee weapon mods that you must get in Dead Island 2

1) Liquidator Mod

Dead Island 2 introduces Liquidators as a significant gameplay mechanic that can enhance players' combat experience. These elemental upgrades add Caustic damage to weapons and boost overall damage output, making them an essential aspect of players' load-outs. Adding Caustic injury provides a new dimension to combat, as it introduces poison-like damage to enemies, resulting in a different strategy for players to consider.

One notable difference between traditional poison and Caustic damage is its unique visual effect. When zombies are hit with Caustic damage, they begin to melt, leaving a disgusting mess behind. The acidic nature of Caustic damage makes it a more potent elemental attribute, which can create more significant damage to zombies than typical poison damage found in other RPGs.

2) Electrocutor Mod

The Electrocutor mod is particularly effective near bodies of water, such as swimming pools, throughout the game's map. By shocking a zombie in the water, the electrical current will spread throughout the water, frying any undead who come into contact with it. While other mods may deal more damage, the Electrocutor mod can dispatch large groups of zombies quickly and efficiently when used with water.

Given the vast swarms of zombies in Dead Island 2, the best mods and weapon perks are necessary to survive. The Electrocutor mod provides a unique advantage in quickly dispatching zombies; players who prioritize this mod will have an easier time in combat situations. With the right load-out, players can soon become formidable zombie hunters and take on even the most massive hordes.

3) Mutilator Mod

The Mutilator mod in Dead Island 2 is a gruesome and compelling upgrade that can cause severe damage to zombies. When attached to a weapon, the Mutilator mod creates a chance for critical hits and inflicts weakened effects on enemies.

This mod can be beneficial when fighting against high-level enemies or bosses, as it can increase the chances of delivering critical damage and inflicting debilitating injuries. The Mutilator mod's gory effect adds extra horror to the game, making it a thrilling addition to players' arsenals. With the right load-out, the Mutilator mod can turn even the most challenging battles into a bloody victories.

4) Impactor Mod

The Impactor mod is a unique modification that can be applied to various melee weapons. This mod increases the impact force of the weapon, allowing players to knock down enemies with a single hit. This can be incredibly useful when facing large groups of zombies or stronger enemies, which is the base of Dead Island 2.

The Impactor mod also has a stunning effect that can temporarily incapacitate enemies, allowing players to escape or deal additional damage. This mod can be further upgraded to increase its effectiveness, making it an essential tool for surviving the game.

5) Cremator mod

The Creamator mod in Dead Island 2 is a powerful weapon mod that adds a fiery touch to your melee weapons. When applied to a gun, the mod causes the weapon to ignite enemies upon impact, dealing fire damage over time and causing them to panic and flail around. The mod is effective against enemies vulnerable to fire, such as gasoline-filled zombies.

The Creamator mod is handy when combined with other mods and perks that increase fire damage, such as the Firestarter perk or the Molotov Cocktail mod. Additionally, the mod can be applied to various weapons, from baseball bats to machetes, making it a versatile choice for players who prefer different types of melee weapons.

By combining these mods with various perks in Dead Island 2, players can create powerful weapons that can deal massive amounts of damage and increase their chances of survival. However, it's important to note that using melee weapons in Dead Island 2 requires careful strategy and skill, as even the most powerful weapons can be ineffective if not used correctly. With the right mods and perks, players can create formidable weapons to dispatch even the toughest foes in the game's post-apocalyptic world.

