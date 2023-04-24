The best Legendary weapons in Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2's Legendary level of weapons represents some unique pieces of destruction. These are the very tools that outshine others in terms of their damage, design, and rarity. Hence, it's quite natural that they are high on every player's wish lists. As good as all of them are, a few Legendaries outshine the rest.

After years of delay, Dead Island 2 has finally been released on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. Fans can enjoy the mayhem and frenzy that became a signature of the first game. Weapons are at the center of it all as they are the main aids in zombie killing. Any Legendary weapon will be a valuable asset, but the next three names are at the very top.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Legendary weapons in Dead Island 2 are rare to find, but worth the effort

Like the standard options available in Dead Island 2, the nature of Legendary weapons is quite varied. Let's take a look at the three best guns available.

1) Emma's Wrath

It's a lot of fun trying to use melee weapons in Dead Island 2, although there's always the risk of getting isolated by a tricky zombie. The Emma's Wrath is a gigantic sledgehammer that players get for completing the game. It could seem pointless for some, as one has to end a particular playthrough to get it.

Despite that, the Emma's Wrath can do an insane amount of damage at every chance. Every counter or skull stomp will prime the weapon, and once complete, the sledgehammer triggers a shotgun effect on every hit.

2) Blood Rage

Like Emma's Wrath, the Blood Rage is also a melee weapon. However, it's smaller in size, given that it's a knife and quite simple to obtain.

It requires players to complete a particular side quest, Found Fool's Gold, which involves them going against a crusher named Dante. Blood Rage is the end reward of a treasure hunt that begins after the enemy is slain.

It's a bit hard to perfectly use the Blood Rage in Dead Island 2 as it requires a precise blow. It does plenty of critical and bleed damage, which is a potent combination. This Legendary is also quite stylish, which makes up for the relatively high skill requirement of using the weapon.

3) Bodycount

Dead Island 2 has its fair share of guns to choose from, and it also extends to Legendary weapons. The Bodycount is a legendary assault rifle which can be obtained by completing the [Redacted] quest.

While the weapon looks similar to a standard rifle, it has incredible effects. There's always a chance for a shot to inflict bleed damage on the zombie it hits and the surrounding monsters. Moreover, every kill increases the weapon's fury and reload speed. The Bodycount requires players to complete the main campaign, but it is worth all the additional effort.

