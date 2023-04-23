Best early-game weapons to find in Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2 is jam-packed with things to see and do. The latest addition to this underrated open-world survival game series presents a new set of zombie enemies to confront, and players must acquire reliable gear as quickly as possible to increase their odds of survival.

Having formidable weapons is crucial in overcoming the various undead threats you'll encounter around Dead Island 2's sandbox of Los Angeles. Thankfully, there are plenty of weapons you can obtain early in the game to make the grind easier. These can be acquired through mission progression or good old-fashioned exploration.

Regardless of the method used, acquiring these weapons should be a top priority for any player starting a new game in Dead Island 2.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Here are best early-game weapons to discover in Dead Island 2

1) Military Knife

Aim for the head for max effectiveness (Image via JorRaptor/YouTube)

The Military Knife can be found in the Halperin Hotel sandbox area. After completing the main mission at the hotel, you will encounter a Drill Sergeant Crusher zombie out in the open. Since he is level 8, he could pose a challenge depending on the gear you have. It is not hard to play defensively, however, and death has no penalty, so you can keep at it until the monster is dead.

One of his drops will be the Military Supplies Key. This unlocks the Military Supplies Case to the northeast near the Bel-Air Zone Exit on Lacuna AV street.

2) Electrocutor Tire Iron

Simple but effective (Image via JorRaptor/YouTube)

To find the Electrocutor Tire Iron, you will need to return to Bel-Air in Dead Island 2. A unique zombie called the Cable Guy can be encountered on Alpine Dr Street. Unlike his brethren in the vicinity, he is capable of dealing bursts of electric damage in the radius around him. Other than that, however, he should not be much of a problem.

When defeated, he will drop the Cable Guy's Van Key, which can be used to open a gray-colored van located down the same street. You can unlock the trunk to get your hands on a Tire Iron with the Electrocutor mod.

3) Hunting Knife

The Hunting Knife is fast yet lethal (Image via FP Good Game/YouTube)

You can head to Beverly Hills to find this Hunting Knife. Michael's House is the location to check out here.

Upon entering the house, you will find Michael's Safe in the living room. It needs to be unlocked using a key that can be found on a zombie (called Michael’s Protege) outside the house.

You must defeat this zombie to obtain the key and open the safe.

4) Electrocutor Pole Saw

Strike at foes from a distance (Image via JorRaptor/YouTube)

Found in Dead Island 2's Beverly Hills area, it can be obtained as part of the side quest Resurrect the Rex. This mission is unlocked after rescuing Michael from Monarch Studios.

Once done, visit Rikky's House to talk to him and initiate the aforementioned mission. It takes you next door to Farouk's house to track down three tapes located inside. There are a bunch of zombies to deal with, but once the tapes are secure, return to Rikky with the goods to obtain a Pole Saw with the Electrocutor mod.

5) Electrocutor Officer's Sword

This is perhaps the best early-game weapon to find in Dead Island 2 (Image via FP Good Game/YouTube)

This is part of a Lost & Found side mission in Beverly Hills. Go to the pool behind Rikky House to find a case floating in it (be sure to turn off the electricity nearby to avoid getting shocked in the water). Collect the "A Parting Gift" note atop it to initiate The Clean and Snatch quest. This is a bit of an arduous one with some powerful enemies, but the end reward is worth it.

Dead Island 2 is out right now for PC, PS4, XB1, PS5, and XSX|S platforms.

