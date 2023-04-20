Dead Island 2 guide - How to easily complete Lost and Found: The Clean and Snatch

Lost and Found: The Clean and Snatch is one of the first Dead Island 2 treasure-hunting quests. This mission is a treasure hunt where they have to follow clues without the benefit of any quest markers on the map. Successfully completing it will give them a rare, powerful weapon. Here, it’s a Wakizashi, based on your current level. There are a few quests like this in the game, and they can be challenging to follow through on.

Though this quest starts in Beverly Hills, it won’t stay there. There’s a bit of traveling to do, so players may not be able to complete Lost and Found: The Clean and Snatch immediately upon taking on the objective in Dead Island 2. But it’s worth doing, and here’s what you need to know about it.

How to complete Lost and Found: The Clean and Snatch in Dead Island 2

You can’t begin this until you have the objective to head to Jessie Kwon’s house, during the Kwon with the Wind main story quest. If you go out to the pool, you’ll see a quest you can interact with. That begins Lost and Found: The Clean and Snatch. The pool guy stole a sword and made free with it. However, you can get this weapon in Dead Island 2, if you spend some time exploring.

You’ll need to check three pools in Beverly Hills, each one offering a clue about where to go next. The sword’s actually stolen from Jessie Kwon’s boyfriend, lead singer of “Gods and Whiskey”.

Check these houses for supplies, and the pools for clues (Image via Deep Silver)

The top circle, closest to the player icon above (the house with the safe icon) has a clue. Deal with the zombies you find there. The next clue (Note for Michael) for Lost and Found: The Clean and Snatch for Dead Island 2 is in the pool at the house to the east. You’ll see the white glow of the object.

You may encounter Michael’s Protege here, who gives a safe key you can use. After that, we want the next Lost and Found: The Clean and Snatch clue - Dave’s Phone. Honestly, you can do these in any order. Dave’s Phone is at the pool in the image above. You’ll be back here later for a side quest.

For the third clue, Obi’s Phone, head circle on the left in the above image. You’ll be turning around and heading into the area behind the image, where all the CDC toxins and powerful enemies are.

Head to the pool, where you’ll see the next clue waiting. If you do this the moment you unlock it, these enemies will probably be rated a “Skull” (well over your level) for this Dead Island 2 side quest. The next part of Lost and Found: The Clean and Snatch might be complicated, but read the clue carefully.

Once you have this, you’ll want to head back to the Goat Pen in Bel-Air. I found the Pool Boy there at night, but your mileage may vary for this Dead Island 2 mission. Defeat him and get the item he drops. From there, it’s a simple matter of going back to the Kwon household and heading to the pool.

The box you got the quest on is hiding the sword. Take your treasure, mod it up and get back to killing zombies! For people who pay attention to the clues, these quests aren’t as hard to complete in Dead Island 2.

Poll : 0 votes