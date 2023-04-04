Dead Island 2 Xbox achievements revealed

Since the release of its iconic trailer several years ago, the upcoming open-world action RPG Dead Island 2 has been in the works for quite some time now. With Dambuster Studios helming the underrated zombie IP, fans can expect to get their hands on it quite soon. Interestingly, publisher Deep Silver has revealed a major chunk of the achievements for the game.

Unearthed by TrueAchievements, these are unlocked upon completing in-game objectives or performing specific actions. Furthermore, they are only for the Xbox platform. Thankfully, all of these are non-critical side-content achievements. To avoid any spoilers, the main story achievements continue to stay under wraps and it's likely that they won't be touched upon until the official release date.

Here are all of the revealed Xbox achievements for Dead Island 2

All of the game's achievements can be divided into the following categories for the sake of clarity:

Side missions

Making Your Mark - Complete 10 non-Story Quests

Rising Star - Complete 20 non-Story Quests

LA Influential - Complete 40 non-Story Quests

Collectibles and challenges

Ooh, Shiny! - Find your first Legendary Weapon

Sharpest Tool in the Box - Complete 5 Lost & Found Weapon Quests

Sole Survivor - Complete all Lost & Found Missing Person Quests

Jumbo Keyring - Unlock 10 Lockboxes

Bookworm - Collect 20 Journals

Stacking the Deck - Collect 30 Skill Cards

Zombologist - Unlock every zombie type in the Zompedia

Perks of the Job - Complete 5 Blueprint Challenges

On Safari - Complete the first tier of every Zombie Challenge

Variety is the Spice of Death - Complete the first tier of every Weapon Challenge

Zombicidal Maniac - Complete the first tier of every Combat Challenge

Survival Skills - Complete the first tier of every Survivor Challenge

Smorgasbord - Complete the first tier of every Exploration Challenge

Combat

Max Headroom - Reach level 30

Donk! - Throw a melee weapon and hit a zombie 35+ metres away

I Got a Zombie Army and You Can't Harm Me - Perform 25 perfect defensive moves

Coup de Grâce - Slay 25 zombies using finishing moves

Anger Management - Slay 50 zombies with Fury Attacks

Hazardous Materials - Slay 100 Zombies using Caustic, Fire, or Shock damage

Break a Leg - Maim 100 limbs

Apex Predator - Knock down 10 Apex Variants

This is My Weapon - Fully upgrade a Superior weapon and customize it with a mod or perk in every slot

Co-op

Slayer Squad - Complete any 5 quests in co-op

I Am the Resurrection - Revive other Slayers 5 times

Clearly, none of these reveal anything particularly noteworthy about the action RPG as they're unrelated to the main storyline. However, it's still good to see that the familiar Dead Island design is accounted for. This ranges from open-world collectibles and fluid, reflex-driven combat to rarity-tiered loot and elemental upgrades for the different weapons that players can craft.

Looking at the achievements, it seems like Dead Island 2 is set to feature a sizable amount of additional content, as it features 40 side missions. Additionally, co-op is accounted for as well, as was the case with older entries. It should be noted that while these achievements have been unveiled for Xbox, they will most likely be applicable for other platforms through their respective achievement systems as well. This includes PlayStation Trophies as well as the Epic Games Store on PC.

What is Dead Island 2 about?

Deep Silver Dambuster Studios @DSDambuster



This game is the culmination of over four years of hard work from the team, and we cannot wait for you to begin slaying your way around Hell-A soon.



#DeadIsland We are delighted to now be able to share with you the first glimpse of Dead Island 2!This game is the culmination of over four years of hard work from the team, and we cannot wait for you to begin slaying your way around Hell-A soon. We are delighted to now be able to share with you the first glimpse of Dead Island 2! This game is the culmination of over four years of hard work from the team, and we cannot wait for you to begin slaying your way around Hell-A soon. #DeadIsland https://t.co/MeWA7zK0kS

Acting as a successor to 2011's Dead Island Riptide, this modern rendition takes place in the city of Los Angeles. With California under quarantine due to a new, more prevalent zombie outbreak, a bunch of survivors must make it out alive. As with the previous entries, Dead Island 2 is a first-person survival-horror game with an emphasis on combat.

Players will explore the sandbox world of LA while contending with a variety of zombies. To deal with them, there are many different weapons available for use, like hammers, machetes, and even firearms. The upcoming game employs RPG elements for different features such as classes, skills, EXP gains, and more. All of this culminates in a truly satisfying, hack and slash combat system as players slice their way through hordes and evade attacks from stronger zombie types like the Apex Variants.

Dead Island 2 officially arrives on April 21, 2023 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox SeriesX|S, and PC.

Poll : 0 votes