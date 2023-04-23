Dead Island 2 features fun and gruesome combat as players take to the streets of Los Angeles, decimating their way through hordes of zombies. While using various firearms in Dead Island 2 can be incredibly engaging during combat, the melee system is where the real fun is, allowing for in-depth customization. Players can get up close and personal against foes, dishing out various physical attacks using various weaponry.

These are divided into four main “profiles,” which will be the topic of discussion in this article.

Note: Spoilers for the weapon system of Dead Island 2 will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

There are 4 melee weapon profile types in Dead Island 2

1) Maiming Melee Weapons

Maiming weapons can be used by players looking to dish out limb-tearing damage on zombies. This class of melee weapons is incredibly useful as they deal Critical Hits on any strike to the limbs and regenerate stamina in the process.

Maiming, when used correctly, can slow down zombies and allow for the efficient harvesting of various parts for further weapon modifications.

2) Frenzy Melee Weapons

Frenzy melee weapons are built for players who wish to deal fast, consecutive attacks. These weapons favor speed and damage over accuracy - dealing more damage per second. Successful hits will stack up your attack speed.

Equipping these weapons will result in more Critical Hits on zombies and a much shorter charging period for heavy attacks.

3) Bulldozer Melee Weapons

These weapons are designed to smash your way through large hordes of enemies. Slayers will prefer this weapon thanks to its incredible damage output and additional stability damage.

All heavy hits from a Bulldozer weapon will deal Criticals, making them highly effective even against Apex Zombie variants.

4) Headhunter Melee Weapons

Headhunter weapons are the opposite of Bulldozer weapons, designed for more precise strikes against singular foes. Additionally, heavy attacks do not slow you down while charging, making for some quick executions while boosting your agility.

Make sure to aim for headshots on zombies with this class of melee weapons to deal additional damage.

How many melee weapons are there in Dead Island 2?

There are a total of 19 melee weapons that players can obtain and use in Dead Island 2, including:

Crescent blades / Bear Claws

Katana

Machete

Baseball bat

Cleaver

Axe

Bo-Staff

Pike

Officers cutlass

Wrench

Brass knuckles

Pickaxe

Claymore (Sword)

Spade

Meat mallet

Hammer

Golf Club

Metal Pipe

Scaffold bar

Additional weapons include throwable items such as Shurikens and Molotov Cocktails.

Dead Island 2 was released on 21 April 2023 for PC and the PlayStation and Xbox lineup of home consoles. The game faced difficulties during development and numerous delays until it was finally released worldwide by Dambuster Studios to generally positive reviews.

