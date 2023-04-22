Exploring every melee weapon stat in Dead Island 2 and how each works

There are many ways you can slay zombies in Dead Island 2. You can choose from an exhaustive list of melee and ranged weapons and customize your pick to tackle various aspects of the game, including the main missions and side content.

While ranged weapons can take out zombies significantly easier, their melee counterparts remain the go-to for a variety of encounters.

However, to make the most of the melee weapons in your arsenal, you might want to learn more about some of the base stats that they come with.

Today’s guide goes over all the core stats that you will find in Dead Island 2’s melee weapons and how each of them works.

All melee weapon stats in Dead Island 2

As mentioned earlier, to make the most of your weapon's upgrades and mods, you must understand the base stats that it comes with and how that dictates its effectiveness in a zombie encounter.

Here are the core stats of melee weapons in Dead Island 2 and how they work:

1) Power

Power determines the overall level of the melee weapon along with the mods and perks that it comes with. You can increase the power of the weapon by adding more mids to it. You can scale it as the narrative progresses.

2) Damage

This determines the weapon’s damage per hit. As a rule, the bigger and slower the weapon, the more powerful it will be. A sledgehammer will hit significantly harder than a katana in Dead Island 2.

3) Base Damage Type

The Base Damage Type is the core damage per hit of the weapon when there is no mod attached to it. It is the minimum amount of DPS that the weapon will deal.

4) Force

This stat determines the amount of stability that will be drained with each shot from the weapon. It determines the amount of stagger that you can inflict on the zombie and will be higher the heavier the weapon is.

5) Speed

Speed determines the rate at which you will be able to swing your melee weapon in Dead Island 2. Lighter weapons that deal lesser damage are usually much faster and are ideal for those who are going for a more agile playstyle.

6) Max Durability

The game comes with a durability mechanic that determines the number of times you will be able to use a melee weapon before it breaks.

While the title is all about finding and using newer weapons while exploring the map, you might want to hold onto the ones that are your favorite. Mods will allow you to increase a weapon’s durability.

7) Critical multiplier

Critical multiplier determines the amount of damage that the weapon will do when landing critical hits on zombies.

8) Limb damage

This stat determines the amount of damage that the weapon will do to zombie limbs. The higher the stat, the more damage you will do to appendages.

Dead Island 2 is now available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One.

