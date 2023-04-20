What to do post-game in Dead Island 2

After defeating the final boss of Dead Island 2, players will try to get away from the overwhelming horror of the zombie outbreak. What occurs next, players have to see and understand for themselves, so we won't cover that here. After the final cutscene plays, the survivor will be able to continue on in some capacity or another. The city of Hell-A is still in shambles, even after the end of the game.

The real question is, what is there left to do in Dead Island 2? Does the game just start over, or can the player head off and wrap up loose ends? Here’s what players can do when they complete Deep Silver’s survival horror FPS title, now that it’s available to players worldwide.

Warning: Contains spoilers for Dead Island 2's ending.

What’s left to do in Dead Island 2’s post-game

Unfortunately, there doesn’t appear to be a New Game+ setting for Dead Island 2. Once you’re in the post-game, you can head back into the world at your leisure and travel around fast, getting the quests done that you haven’t completed yet.

You can still join your friend's games though if you want to help them early on, but you can't start over with all of your awesome guns. There does not appear to be a post-game main story quest chain yet, but it’s clear that something still awaits. It could be explored in DLC or an update, but Konradt, Cadenza, and Thurston are still out there somewhere in Hell-A.

You can still only fast travel between the various maps, but now, the whole world is open to you at least. If you pull up the fast travel map, you can see your progression across the various zones, from Lost and Found Treasures, Side Quests, and Points of Interest. There are named zombies to kill, keys to find, and safes to unlock.

There are plenty of things left to do in Dead Island 2 in the post-game, depending on how much of the game you explored. In my main story progression, I found no legendary weapons - until the post-game hammer, but then I completed a side quest to give me a legendary heavy pistol.

The game has a wealth of side quests - 33 to be exact, alongside 15 Lost and Founds (characters and weapons), and 84 challenges to complete. So if you’re seeking 100% in Dead Island 2, you likely won't get it before you defeat the Reubenator at the end of the game.

Ultimately, what remains of the game depends on what you completed. There are still pieces of the truth to find among the collectibles. The sKOpe Voice Transcript machines that you have passed all game now have information on them.

There are likely other teases of in-game lore that you could scoop up now that the world is open without restrictions on in-game missions. LA may have fallen apart, but you have the power to go where you want and do as you please, whether on PC or console.

