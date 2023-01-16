How to get Dead Island 2 for free with a new AMD Radeon RX 6000 GPU?

Those who own the AMD Radeon RX 6000 GPU could find an unlikely ally in the form of Dead Island 2 to test their system's credentials. This is a perfect opportunity for users as the upcoming title can be obtained at no extra cost.

While such offers might seem unlikely to many users, they aren't a new trend by any means. AMD and Nvidia routinely tie up with game developers, including premium games as freebies on certain products. While it's great news for the developers since new players can test it out, gamers also benefit.

Let's look at how Dead Island 2 can be redeemed for free by those using the AMD Radeon RX 6000 as their dedicated card. The process is quite simple, and every user should look to make the most out of the offer. It has to do with the fact that the game alternatively costs money to purchase, and Dead Island 2 is a long-awaited successor of one of the most famous titles in the genre.

The Dead Island 2 offer with the AMD Radeon RX 6000 GPU is a must-get deal for all those who are eligible

In the winter of 2022, AMD had an interesting set of offers for all new buyers of their graphics cards. Several cards of the AMD Radeon RX 6000 came with an offer for buyers to get up to two games. One of them features the now-released The Callisto Protocol, while Dead Island 2 is set for release this year.

SAPPHIRE Technology @SapphireTech



More info on the new AMD Raise The Game Bundle: Purchase the SAPPHIRE NITRO+ AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT PURE from AMD’s list of participating retailers to receive Dead Island 2 & The Callisto Protocol!More info on the new AMD Raise The Game Bundle: sapphirenation.net/raise-the-game… Purchase the SAPPHIRE NITRO+ AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT PURE from AMD’s list of participating retailers to receive Dead Island 2 & The Callisto Protocol!More info on the new AMD Raise The Game Bundle: sapphirenation.net/raise-the-game… https://t.co/PHu6RbXhyt

The offer is part of the Raise the Game Bundle that AMD currently runs across almost all the cards in the 6000 series. To take advantage of the offer, here's what a new buyer will need to do.

Ensure that your retailer participates in the giveaway and is officially recognized by AMD. Just buying an AMD Radeon RX 6000 series card will not be sufficient, as the retailer will have to offer the bundle.

Ensure that the model you're buying is eligible under AMD's offering. Thankfully, almost all the cards seem to arrive with a free copy of Dead Island 2.

Secure your purchase and do the necessary registration of your product online to activate the warranty on the product.

Once your purchase has been confirmed, you'll get a retail code for Dead Island 2.

This code has to be redeemed at a valid store, and you should be able to download and play the game.

It should be noted that the offer is valid only for a limited period of time and will continue until February 4. The bundle redemption also comes with a date and needs to be completed by March 4, 2023. Naturally, the code for The Callisto Protocol can be redeemed immediately, as the game was released in December.

Dead Island 2, when it releases, will be the perfect game to test the AMD Radeon RX 6000 cards. The latest generation of AMD's super GPUs should be able to boost modern games like the said title without any trouble. Buyers must redeem the codes within the given dates, but the second addition to the Dead Island series is scheduled to become available in April this year.

