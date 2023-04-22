Dead Island 2 max level guide: How to farm XP faster in the game

With the long-awaited release of Dead Island 2, fans of the franchise are being introduced to a plethora of new features and gameplay mechanics for slaying zombies. Players get to choose from one of six different Slayers, each of whom becomes more powerful as they complete missions and gain experience points.

By unlocking cards, abilities, and skills, you can optimize your Slayer's kit to make the most of their abilities in Dead Island 2. The game has a vast open world to explore, with a wide range of creative and comical ways to take down the hordes of zombies you encounter.

Additionally, zombies will scale in accordance to your character's level, so there are many in the community who are a bit curious as to what the max character level is in the game and how they can go about reaching it quickly.

The max Slayer level that you will be able to attain in Dead Island 2 is 30, and today’s guide will specifically go over some of the things you can do to farm more XP and reach the cap faster.

Best ways to level up faster in Dead Island 2

Leveling up will also mean that you gain access to more Slayer skills and additional combat features. Here are a few things that you can do in Dead Island 2 to reach the max level faster.

1) Concentrate on finishing the campaign

One of the best ways to farm more XP in the horror survival game is to complete the main campaign as much as possible. This is because the story campaigns offer the most amount of XP in the game.

However, while they do provide a lot of XP, just completing the campaign alone will not help you reach level 30.

2) Complete every side quest

Along with completing the main missions, you will need to complete all the side content that Dead Island 2 offers. Completing NPC quests and opening every single locked door with fuzes is a great way to gain additional XP in the game.

As you level up and gain more experience, you'll unlock new areas and side content to explore. This allows you to take a break from the main missions and complete other objectives.

3) Grind zombies

Defeating every single zombie that you come across in the world is another great way of reaching the level 30 cap as soon as possible. While you can go about the game avoiding most encounters, you will need to grind it out a bit and defeat a fair number of zombies on the island if you want to reach level 30.

As you gain more skill cards in the title, it will get significantly easier to take them down, so although this might seem cumbersome at first, you will soon start to take down hoards much faster.

