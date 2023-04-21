How to easily change your Slayer’s outfit in Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2 has finally had its global launch and fans of the franchise are finally getting to try out some of the most fun and unique ways to take down zombie hordes in the survival-horror game. In the new entry, you get to play as one of the Slayers, who come with their own special abilities and perks that will let you have a rather customized gameplay experience.

Dead Island @deadislandgame



#DeadIsland #SeeYouInHELLA It's finally your time to slay and experience the most advanced dismemberment system in games - Dead Island 2 is out now. It's finally your time to slay and experience the most advanced dismemberment system in games - Dead Island 2 is out now.#DeadIsland #SeeYouInHELLA https://t.co/Bvqs8ACFLf

There are six default Slayers in the game that you will be able to pilot Jacob - Ryan, Bruno, Dani, Carla, and Amy. Not only will you be able to unlock their various skills as you make your way through the title, but also change their outfit to customize how they look.

However, the game does not provide clear hints on how one can go about changing their Slayer’s outfit in the game.

Hence, today's guide will specifically go over some of the things that you will need to do in order to change your character’s outfit in Dead Island 2.

Dead Island 2 guide: Steps to change Slayer’s outfit

Before going into how you can go about changing your Slayer’s costume in Dead Island 2, it is important to note here that the alternate costumes are accessible only if you have access to the various character packs.

Those who have purchased the Deluxe or Gold edition of the title will have access to the two available character packs that contain the following:

Character Pack 1

Rodeo Sunset costume (Jacob)

Devil’s Horseshoes weapon

Character Pack 2

Neurunner skin (Amy)

Saimir & Julienne weapon

If you have any one of the two character packs that Dead Island 2 has up for grabs, then you will be able to easily change the costumes for Amy and Jacob. You will be able to select the alternate outfit by just making your way to the in-game character menu.

As Dead Island 2 is primarily a first-person title, it’s not surprising that some of the costumes present are reserved for pack owners. As for most of the game, you only get to see the Slayer’s hands and the weapons held.

Additionally, only Jacob and Amy have alternate costumes right now. However, it’s very likely that one will be released for the remaining four characters in the game in the coming weeks.

It’s also very likely that there can be more than one outfit for the Slayers if there is a DLC planned for the game.

Poll : 0 votes