How to obtain and use Fuses in Dead Island 2

There are a plethora of ways that you can go about slaying zombies in Dead Island 2. There are a lot of things you can have in your arsenal, like makeshift weapons that you can create from resources found in the environment. However, some of the most coveted items in the game are the ones obtained through secret stashes strewn around the map.

However, accessing these stashes is not simple and you will be required to get your hands on fuses, which will let you open locked doors that have an empty fuse box next to them.

These doors often lead to some of the most powerful and unique weapons in the game, so it’s best to always have a good stock of fuses in your inventory. However, many in the community are a bit confused as to how they can go about obtaining more in the game.

Hence, today’s guide will go over some of the things that you will need to do in order to have a steady supply of fuses when you are out exploring the map in Dead Island 2.

Obtaining fuses in Dead Island 2

To be able to obtain fuses in Dead Island 2, you will be required to buy them from one of the many traders that you come across in the game.

Every major region of the map will have at least one, and you can interact with them to obtain fuses for $1,500 each. One of the more reliable traders that you meet early on is Carlos, who is introduced once you make your way to Emma’s mansion, where you are tasked with defending it from attacking zombies.

Once you have completed the task, you will then meet Sam, who will begin the weapon-crafting tutorial, and let you speak to Carlos.

Carlos is one of the first traders who will sell fuses for $1,500 each. However, like others, he will run out of stock if you buy all of them from him.

But you will be able to reset and replenish the stock he carries by traveling to and fro two districts. So, every time he does run out of fuses, all you will need to do is visit another district and come back.

Using Fuses in Dead Island 2

Much like with the locked containers and safes strewn across the map, you will find fuse box icons in Dead Island 2 as well. To be able to open one of them and get access to locked doors, you will be required to find them and then slot the fuse into it.

While the doors hide some of the more valuable and unique items in the game, they also contain some of the toughest enemy variants. It’s perilous to venture in without caution, however, you will find a Zomproof Slayer Hoard in each of these doors.

These cases will contain incredibly rare weapons, ranging from clubs, to katanas, and sledgehammers, that you will get to use and customize. Along with the weapon, you will find various crafting materials as well.

