How to Fast Travel in Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2 is a lengthy, horror-themed action RPG, and thankfully, you can fast travel in it - eventually. As the survivors butcher their way through a variety of zombies, they will explore the various zones of Hell-A. Unfortunately, if you want to backtrack, you have to walk back manually, at least, for most of the game. Eventually, you’ll get access to this important feature, and we’ll cover over when that is and what you can do with it.

While it doesn’t show up until late in the game, it’s incredibly useful. When it comes to focusing on completion, and farming ingredients throughout the various locations in Dead Island 2, you’re going to want to use Fast Travel.

Warning: Videos contain spoilers of Dead Island 2.

When can you access Fast Travel in Dead Island 2

You won’t have access to Fast Travel in Dead Island 2 for roughly half the game. As you travel through Bel-Air, Beverly Hills, the Halperin Hotel, and Monarch Studios, you’re going to have to simply trudge through these areas as you come to them.

You can walk back to previous areas if you want to work on competing side quests, treasure hunt quests, or simply farming materials. Once you reach Venice Beach, you can zip around Dead Island 2 much easier.

Upon reaching the hideout in Venice Beach (Blue Crab Restaurant). Before you can go in, you’ll need to close the gates for the survivors here - the quest The Red Mist. After you complete this objective, they’ll let you in, and offer you a new objective - head to the Police Station and grab some guns.

There is a map on one of the tables. This is a fast travel map, and it will take you to previous areas you’ve been to. One of the positives of this is that you can see your progression in each zone. You can also see if there’s a new side quest to begin in areas in Dead Island 2.

You can only travel to other hideouts, meaning you have one teleport location per zone. Another nice feature of this system is that you can enter a zone either day or night, which may influence what you can do in those places.

It’s certainly useful to start fast traveling as soon as you can. Though zones scale up to you while you’re growing in power, the earlier areas have tons of crafting materials. Areas respawn relatively quickly, so it’s not hard to zip around the map, and cap out your materials, so you can forge the most powerful weapons.

You can also farm money this way, by storing most of your weapons at a local locker, and go farm up rare and powerful weapons to sell to traders around the game. Once you have access to this useful feature, you can use it at will - provided you’re at one of the fast travel maps around the game.

