Among Us is a simple game that features funny characters and their quest to find an imposter in their group. Many people have a fun time guessing who the liar is amongst them, while the imposter has a gala time killing his crew members.

If you are one of the mobile gamers who finds Among Us entertaining, you can check out similar games. The list below shares some of the best multiplayer games that you can enjoy with your friends.

5 best multiplayer games like Among Us on the Google Play Store

These are the five best multiplayer games like Among Us:

1. BombSqaud

Image Credits: Google Play

This game offers various mini-games, where you will have a great time with friends using bombs to blow them up. BombSquad has a simple and entertaining gameplay like Among Us.

There can be a total of eight players in one match. One of the best aspects of this title is that you can play it offline as well. With over 10 million downloads, BombSqaud has an excellent rating of 4.4 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

2. Werewolf Online

Advertisement

Image Credits: Game.tv

Werewolf Online is an exciting game where you will be required to identify the liar, like Among Us. You can take a maximum of 15 people on board and enjoy the game to the fullest.

You can choose between good and evil, which is why this game is liked by many players. Werewolf Online also has survival elements in it, and you will have to ensure that your team is the last one surviving.

Download it from here.

3. Granny's house - Multiplayer horror escapes

Image Credits: Google Play

In this multiplayer horror game, you will have to hide/run away from the scary granny who prowls around the haunted house. Like Among Us, the game can be enjoyed the most if you play with your friends.

Advertisement

There are three modes in the game, which are – Escape Mode, Infection Mode, and the Story Mode. Before starting the game, you will have to select one role from the six different roles offered to you.

Download it from here.

4. Noodleman.io – Fight Party Games

Image Credits: Google Play

This title gives you the option to play with your friends online or over a local network. Nooddleman.io is an addictive game that has a rating of 4 stars with over 5 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

The silly characters of this title will surely remind you of the funny characters of Among Us. This game has absurd physics, where your motive would be to protect yourself from getting knocked out.

Download it from here.

5. Town of Salem – The Coven

Image Credits: Steam

Advertisement

You will be a part of a crazy town in this game, where you will have to find the villains and kill them before they kill you, which is a bit like tracking down the imposter in Among Us. You, along with 14 other people, can have a fun time playing this game.

There are as many as 33 different roles, where the host can pick out the best ones for a match. Out of the roles selected by the host, one will be assigned to you randomly.

Download it from here.