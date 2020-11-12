5 best offline games like Free Fire under 50 MB

Many mobile gamers around the world enjoy playing Garena Free Fire. Free Fire is popular battle-royale game, where players have to fight to be the last person left alive in the battlefield. There have been numerous instances where players haven't been able to download games, simply because they do not have enough storage space on their mobile devices.

The games recommended in this article are for those who want to play Free Fire, but cannot due to a lack of of storage.These are five of the best offline games like Free Fire that take up only 50 MB of storage space.

1. Stickman Battle Royale

Image via GamesBattlesCrash (YouTube)

In this title, players will have to step into the shoes of a stick figure and battle against other similar characters. Players will have to ensure their safety while fighting enemies, like they do in Free Fire.

This game has over a million downloads on the Google Play Store, and can run smoothly on low-end devices too. Players will have to land on a hostile island as one of a hundred stickmen, and fight for survival.

Size: 21 MB

Download it from here.

2. Grand Pixel Royale Battlegrounds Mobile Battle 3D

Image via APKPure.com

This game is for players who are into pixelated characters, like in Minecraft. Grand Pixel Royale Battlegrounds also allows players to switch between first-person and third-person modes.

The matches in this title are short in duration, as there are only 10 players in total. Like Free Fire, this game offers a variety of weapons, like AK, snipers, pixel gun, pistols, etc.

Size: 34 MB

Download it from here.

3. Free Battle Royale: Battleground Survival

Image via APKPure.com

Like Free Fire, this game is also compatible with low-end devices. The graphics of the game may not be as immersive as that of Garena Free Fire, but it is still exciting to play.

The game offers various military vehicles that can be used by the players to travel from one part of the map to another. The title also provides the weapons required to kill your enemies.

Size: 42 MB

Download it from here.

4. Shooting Squad Battle – Free Offline Shooting Game

Image via APKPure.com

This game also provides its players with powerful weapons which can be used to defeat enemies, just like Free Fire does. There are different combat missions for each level in this title.

Apart from battle-royale matches, players can select Death match mode and Survival war mode. The game has easy controls, and an immersive background score as well.

Size: 47 MB

Download it from here.

5. Hopeless Unknown Free Critical Battleground Strike

Image via APKPure.com

The basic rules of Free Fire apply to this battle arena game as well. The title provides various supplies, which can all be used by players to restore their health in case of injuries.

Sniper lovers will have more fun playing this 3D FPS game. Players will have to loot for weapons as soon as they land on the battleground, especially if they hope to eliminate all of their their opponents.

Size: 42 MB

Download it from here.

