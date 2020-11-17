5 best online multiplayer games like Among Us for Android devices

Among Us is an exciting game revolving around finding the Impostor in the group. Players enjoy it as they have a fun time guessing who the liar is amongst them and eliminating them one by one.

Among Us is also enjoyed the most when players get online with friends. Those who have fun killing their Crewmates or guessing who the killer is can try some similar multiplayer titles that are fun to play.

Top five online multiplayer alternatives to Among Us for Android devices

These are some of the best such titles available on the Google Play Store:

1. BombSqaud

Image via APKPure.com

Instead of killing friends, players will have a fun time blowing them up with bombs. Like Among Us, BombSquad is appreciated for its simple and entertaining gameplay.

This title is divided into mini-games, and each match has eight players. It has been downloaded from the Google Play Store over 10 million times and can also be enjoyed offline.

Download it from here.

2. GM Online: Murder Among Us, Hide & Seek, Fall Run

Image via PDALIFE.com

There are six different game modes offered by this game. Among these, there is one where players have to identify the murderer, like they do in Among Us.

Gamers can also play Hide and Seek and fight to be the last person surviving in a battle royale-inspired game mode. GM Online also offers over 100 cool weapons skins.

Download it from here.

3. Granny’s house – Multiplayer horror escapes

Image via RyoXIII Gaming (YouTube)

Instead of running away from the Impostor like players do in Among Us, they will have to hide/run away from the scary granny in this multiplayer horror game. It is also best enjoyed with friends.

This title offers three modes, Escape Mode, Infection Mode, and Story Mode, and each is exciting to play. Players will have to choose one role from the six offered to them in Granny’s house.

Download it from here.

4. Party Mafia – Play Mafia Online

Image via APKPure.com

The game revolves around the crimes of the mafia. If a player is assigned the role of a mafia member, he/she will have to kill the townspeople before getting caught and executed, somewhat of a similar premise to Among Us.

Players can connect with friends online and enjoy this fun and exciting game. Party Mafia has an excellent rating of 4.6 stars on the Google Play Store and can be downloaded for free.

Download it from here.

5. Werewolf Online

Image via Oakland Schools Literacy

In this exciting game, players will have to identify the liar, like they do in Among Us. There can 16 people in one match, and gamers can play with friends or join other players worldwide.

Players have the option to choose between good and evil when they play Werewolf Online. Apart from finding the liar, they will also have to make sure that their team is the last one surviving.

Download it from here.

Note: The games listed here are the writer's personal opinions, and what may seem better to one may not be the same for another.