5 best open-world game deals at Xbox Spring Sale 2025

The Xbox Spring Sale 2025 is live, offering massive discounts on over 1,000 games. This sale is packed with high-value games, especially for fans of open-world adventures. This is the perfect opportunity to get renowned titles ranging from Red Dead Redemption 2 to Hogwarts Legacy and other standout hits.

Here are the five best open-world game deals to grab before the Xbox Spring Sale ends on April 30, 2025.

Best open-world game deals live at Xbox Spring Sale 2025

1) Red Dead Redemption 2 - $14.99 (75% Off)

This Rockstar Games' masterpiece won over critics and fans alike (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you’ve missed out on Red Dead Redemption 2, now’s your chance. With a massive open world, dynamic NPCs, and some of the best storytelling in gaming, RDR2 is an emotional ride. The game’s cinematic storytelling, realistic environments, and unmatched attention to detail make this a must-own for any gamer.

It’s perfect for players who love exploration, meaningful choices, and cinematic pacing. Whether you're hunting legendary animals or robbing trains, this is a ride you won’t forget — and at just $14.99, it's practically a steal at the Xbox Spring Sale 2025

2) Hogwarts Legacy: Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (75% Off)

Hogwarts Legacy takes you on a wizarding adventure (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Hogwarts Legacy lets you return to the magical world of Harry Potter, but this time, it will be your story. This RPG game will throw you into a magical open world as a fifth-year student at the iconic Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. From learning spells to taming magical creatures, this title is sure to take you on a truly enchanting adventure.

This game's Deluxe Edition adds even more magical fun with cosmetic items, making this version one of the best game deals of the Xbox Spring Sale 2025.

3) Far Cry 6 – $14.99 (75% Off)

Experience a chaotic Yara and join the uprising in Far Cry 6 (Image via Ubisoft)

Far Cry 6 will drop you into the tropical dictatorship of Yara, where you join a rebel uprising against the ruthless Anton Castillo, portrayed by Giancarlo Esposito. Customize your weapons, ride into battle with makeshift vehicles, and recruit animal companions like a battle-hardened crocodile or a sausage dog with wheels.

If you’re into intense shootouts, crafting weapons, and zipping around, this one is for you. With a $14.99 price tag at the Xbox Spring Sale 2025, it’s one of the best first-person open-world games you can get.

4) Assassin’s Creed Mirage – $19.99 (60% Off)

Return to the roots of classic Assassin’s Creed with stealth-driven gameplay and a tighter, more focused open-world experience (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin’s Creed Mirage brings the franchise back to its stealth roots. It is set in 9th-century Baghdad. You will play as Basim, a cunning street thief turned assassin, navigating a rich, compact city filled with hidden secrets and assassination targets.

If you loved the original Assassin’s Creed titles and miss that classic feel, this is the return you’ve been waiting for — currently available at a much more affordable price point of $19.99 at the Xbox Spring Sale 2025.

5) Mafia Trilogy – $14.99 (75% Off)

Three generations of organized crime, one killer deal (Image via 2K Games)

If you’re a sucker for a gritty crime adventure, this Mafia Trilogy deal is a steal. This bundle includes Mafia I, II, and III, remastered for modern consoles. This trilogy offers rich, story-driven journeys through the criminal underworld from the 1930s to the 1960s, with each entry featuring cinematic storytelling and intense open-world gameplay.

For players who love character-driven narratives, classic cars, and shootouts, this trilogy is a hidden gem, available until April 30 at just $14.99 at Xbox Spring Sale 2025.

Whether you're casting spells in Hogwarts or slipping through Baghdad's rooftops, the Xbox Spring Sale 2025 has something for every open-world adventurer. But these deals won’t last forever, so make sure to get them before April 30 while the discounts are still live.

