5 best Spring Sale 2025 deals on Xbox Game Store

The Spring Sale 2025 is finally live on Xbox Game Store, where many excellent video games are up for grabs at reasonable prices. Some of them have even hit their lowest rates. Moreover, the games mentioned herein are available on discounted for both Xbox Series X and S as well as PC.

Of the many games on sale, we've picked five of the best. Here are some of the steal deals that you must check out.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects writer's personal opinions and preferences.

5 best deals to grab during the Spring Sale 2025 on Xbox Game Store

1) Hogwarts Legacy: Digital Deluxe Edition

Hogwarts Legacy is the best Harry Potter title available at the moment (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Released in 2023, Hogwarts Legacy is the best game you can play if you're a Potterhead. It features an extensive open-world as you start your fifth year at Hogwarts. If you've been looking forward to buying this game, now's the best time. There are two editions of the game: Standard and Digital Deluxe. The latter is currently available for just $19.99.

2) Mafia: Trilogy

Mafia Trilogy can be grabbed at a steal deal right now (Image via 2K)

If you're a fan of old-school mafia storylines, purchasing the Mafia Trilogy might be a good idea. This bundle contains all three Mafia titles' remastered version: Mafia: Definitive Edition, Mafia II: Definitive Edition, and Mafia III: Definitive Edition. While this bundle normally costs $59.99, it can be purchased during the Spring Sale for just $14.99.

3) Kingdom Come Deliverance: Royal Edition

Kingdom Come Deliverance features an excellent storyline (Image via Deep Silver)

KCD2 was one of the best video game releases of last year. Set in the medieval times, this iconic single-player title might be perfect for those who prefer RPGs. However, if you have not played the first part yet, you might want to purchase the Royal Edition of KCD right now, which generally costs $39.99. Luckily, as part of the Xbox Spring Sale 2025, it is available for just $9.99.

4) Batman: Arkham Collection

Batman Arkham Collection is a must try if you are a Batman fan (Image via WB Games)

Batman Arkham Collection features three marvellous Batman titles you must try if you haven't already: Batman Arkham Asylum, Batman Arkham City, and Batman Arkham Knight. Despite being slighty older, they are still one of the best superhero games you can play even in 2025. This bundle came out for $59.99, but as part of the Spring Sale, it is available for only $8.99.

5) Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Kollection

Mortal Kombat 1 is an excellent fighting title (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Last on the list is an epic fighting title — Mortal Kombat 1, Released back in September 2023, it is the latest installment to the series. The game features an excellent roster of fighters, including the original characters as well as some DLC additions like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Homelander. The Khaos Reigns Kollection, which is the game's deluxe edition was originally priced at $89.99. However, as part of the Spring Sale, the game is available for $26.69.

