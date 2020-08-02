5 best open-world games that run on 4GB RAM

The open-world genre has established itself as the most popular genre in modern-day gaming. Open-world games are currently some of the most successful games, with every title that comes out today seemingly following the open-world structure in one way or another.

These games are successful due to a variety of factors and can provide countless hours of content if done right. With the increased demand for more content-rich experiences, open-world games have also evolved since their early days.

Here, we look at some of the best games in the open-world genre that can run on 4 GB RAM.

5 best open-world games that can run on 4GB RAM

5) Grand Theft Auto V

The game series that has been one of the most influential for the genre and helped establish it as the industry juggernaut that it is today, the GTA franchise has remained strong ever since the launch of GTA III.

GTA V was Rockstar Games' last release in the franchise and one of the best games the series has to offer in terms of the authenticity and scale of the open world. The series retains its sarcasm and satire and ups the ante many times over.

4) Sleeping Dogs

Advertisement

Sleeping Dogs is quite the underrated gem of the last decade and manages to do a lot of things right- specifically the combat. While its contemporaries may revel in their huge and sprawling open-world maps, none have the addictive combat system of Sleeping Dogs.

Taking after some of the best Hong Kong action movies, Sleeping Dogs delivers a similarly gripping crime drama filled with memorable set pieces and character moments.

3) Batman: Arkham City

Batman: Arkham City is one of the most influential games in terms of combat mechanics. Many games have attempted to replicate Rocksteady's intuitive combat mechanics, some with more success than others.

Arkham City isn't just a great Batman game but is perhaps one of the best open-world games in the history of gaming. While the first game in the series was a much tighter affair, the sequel expanded upon the scale with a massive open world and delivered in spades.

2) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

The Elder Scrolls franchise has provided the gaming community with some of the best western RPGs, and Skyrim is the absolute pinnacle of the series.

Fans eagerly await the next instalment in the franchise but while they do so, Skyrim is still out there competing amongst the best open-world games. Few games can match the scale and wonder that the world of Skyrim evokes.

The game is truly a modern classic and deserves its place amongst gaming royalty.

1) Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

The Metal Gear Solid franchise has been some of the best stealth games. However, the series has remained fairly linear, that is, until the release of Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.

The Phantom Pain excels at giving players the necessary tools to forge their own path. Each mission can be tackled in a variety of ways and the most creative of players always manage to come up with unique solutions to most problems.

One of the most challenging games in the series, The Phantom Pain is an experience every fan of the genre must have at least once in their lives.