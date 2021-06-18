5 best passive abilities to use in Free Fire's Clash Squad Season 7

Characters in Free Fire offer unique abilities that help players on the battleground. These skills are divided into active (those that need activation) and passive (those always active).

While active abilities are potent, passive skills are also beneficial in short and intense matches like the Clash Squad mode. It is a team deathmatch match type that pits two teams against each other, with the side claiming the maximum number of rounds wins the match.

This article shares the best passive abilities beneficial for Free Fire's Clash Squad mode.

Most suitable passive abilities for Free Fire's Clash Squad Season 7

1) Bushido

Hayato's passive ability is called Bushido. At its base level, it improves the enemy's armor penetration by 7.5 percent for every 10 percent loss in the player's total HP.

Hayato's skill advances as he progresses through the levels. It is best suited for aggressive players and grants additional damage, which is helpful in close-range combat.

2) Sustained Raids

Jota in Free Fire

Jota's passive ability is called Sustained Raids. It immediately recovers 25 HP on each SMG or Shotgun kill at its most basic level, and there is a 5-second cooldown.

Jota's abilities improve as his skill levels rise. He's an excellent character for aggressive players who want to rack up kills.

3) Gear Recycle

Shani in Free Fire

Shani's passive ability is known as Gear Recycle. It recovers ten armor durability after each kill at its default level (Level 1).

Her skill enhances as she progresses through the levels. Shani's ability benefits both aggressive and passive players in Clash Squad matches.

4) Gangster's Spirit

Antonio is an excellent choice for the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire

Antonio has a passive ability, Gangster's Spirit, that increases the player's HP by ten at the start of each round.

Antonio's skill improves with the rise in levels. This ability is vital in Clash Squad mode since it gives players additional HP before each round and gives them an edge over opponents while rushing.

5) Crazy Slayer

Miguel's passive ability, Crazy Slayer, grants players 30 EP for each kill. It improves as he progresses through the levels.

He is a good pick for passive and aggressive players because his ability aids in Clash Squad mode while rushing by providing an additional supply of healing during combat.

Disclaimer: This list is not in any particular order and only represents the writer's personal opinion. Readers' perspectives may differ.

