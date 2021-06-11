5 best passive abilities for Free Fire's Clash Squad mode in OB28 version

Characters in Free Fire have unique skills that aid players on the battlefield. These abilities are classified into active (those that must be activated before use) and passive (those always running ).

There are 39 characters in Free Fire, each with unique abilities, and players can choose any of them.

A new season of the Clash Squad mode, a short team deathmatch arcade mode, has just begun, and this article includes the most potent passive abilities for this Free Fire mode in the OB28 version.

Most potent passive abilities for Free Fire's Clash Squad mode

1) Bushido

Bushido, Hayato's passive skill, increases the enemy's armor penetration by 7.5% for every 10% loss in the player's total HP, at its default level.

Hayato's ability increases with the increase in levels. It is ideal for aggressive players, and it offers extra damage, which is beneficial in close-range combats.

2) Sustained Raids

Sustained Raids is Jota's passive ability. It instantly restores 25 HP on any SMG or Shotgun kill at its base level, with a 5-second cooldown.

Jota's skills progress as he increases his skill levels. He is an excellent character for aggressive players who rush for kill counts.

3) Hacker's Eye

Moco in Free Fire

Moco has a unique passive skill called Hacker's Eye in Free Fire. It marks opponents who are shot for 2 seconds and shares the information with teammates.

The tagging duration increases with the increase in skill levels. Moco is beneficial for Clash Squad matches, as she can utilize her ability to warn teammates of nearby foes.

4) Gangster's Spirit

Antonio is a great choice for the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire

Antonio has a passive ability named Gangster's Spirit, and at its default level, the character boosts the HP of the player by 10 HP at the beginning of each round.

This ability is beneficial in the CS mode as players have extra HP before each round and get an advantage over enemies while rushing.

5) Gear Recycle

Shani in Free Fire

Shani's passive ability is called Gear Recycle, which, at its default level, recovers 10-armor durability after each kill. This character's skill cap increases with progress in the levels.

Her ability is advantageous in Clash Squad matches for both aggressive and passive players.

Disclaimer: This list is not in any specific order and only represents the writer's opinion. Readers' viewpoints may differ.

