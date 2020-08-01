5 best PC games that are less than 1 GB in size

There are not many games under 1 GB that boast of good graphics. Most of the games which are small in size are mainly old titles with simple gameplay and easy controls. Such games are also short and easy to complete.

If you want to play good video games but your computer does not have a huge storage space, then you can try the following games that are under 1 GB in size.

5 best PC games below 1 GB

Here are five of the best PC games which require a storage space below 1 GB:

War Hunter

War Hunter (Image Courtesy: Steam)

War Hunter is a first-person shooter game where you have to chase down an arms dealer named Talib, who has stolen a Russian nuclear device. With a fast-paced storyline, the game is so exciting that you will not be able to take your eyes off the screen.

Size required: 720 MB

Advertisement

GTA III

GTA III (Image Courtesy: Ocean of Games)

If you are trying the GTA games for the first time, you can start with GTA III. Apart from completing the various missions in the game, you can also roam around in the open world when you are tired of all the violence and action.

Size required: 500 MB

Total Overdose

Total Overdose (Image Courtesy: IndiaMART)

In Total Overdose, you get to control three characters, named Ernesto, Ramiro and Tommy. You will be required to shoot your enemies with a rifle, shotgun, pistol or a rocket launcher. You can also explore the vast open world that the third-person shooter game has to offer.

Size required: 360 MB

Counter-Strike: Condition Zero

Counter-Strike: Condition Zero (Image Courtesy: Wallpaper Cave)

This 2004 first-person shooter game is all about shooting bad guys and taking cover from the shower of bullets. You will be equipped with three weapons (including a melee weapon) and grenades to destroy your enemies.

Size required: 660.4 MB

Max Payne

Max Payne (Image Courtesy: Wallpaperplay)

The Max Payne games need no introduction, with the first game in the series setting the benchmark for other third-person shooter games in the 2000s. The graphics might be a little sketchy but you will surely like the storyline and the action in this game.

Size required: 600 MB