5 best PC games like Among Us

Among Us is on its way to becoming one of the most famous games across the globe. Even if it is far more popular on the mobile platform, it can be played on a PC as well.

There are various PC titles that are very similar to Among Us. If you love the games where you can take the role of an imposter, and have already played Among Us multiple times, you can try the following games for a refreshing experience

Five best PC games like Among Us

These are five of the best PC games like Among Us:

1. The Ship: Murder Party

The Ship: Murder Party. Image: Steam.

This PC game will pack in the chills and thrills of Among Us. The Ship is a murder mystery game that revolves around the passengers of a cruise ship.

The game starts with you being handed a ticket to board a cruise. But it will not be a jolly experience as you will be forced to assassinate other members on board by the owner of the ship.

Completing tasks will be difficult as you will have to either indulge in the Hunt or be killed by Mr. X. Your skills of an imposter from Among Us will come handy in this game.

Steam link: Click here.

Advertisement

2. Project Winter

Project Winter. Image: Steam.

This is ultimately a game of survival at its core. Your goal will be to escape the harsh winter by working in harmony with your crewmates.

There will be a traitor in your group, whose goal will be to stop others from escaping the wilderness.

You will be required to perform many tasks before the rescue vehicles come and save you from your trials.

Steam link: Click here.

3. Barotrauma

Barotrauma. Image: Regalis (YouTube).

Barotrauma does a great job of mixing survival and horror elements. The title has dynamic plots, and you will have to work along with your teammates to get through the situation. This game focuses mainly on the missions that you will be required to complete.

If you want to have a similar experience as Among Us, you can add a traitor to your group. This will make the title even more challenging and fun to play with friends.

Steam Link: Click here.

4. Garry's Mod

Garry's Mod. Image: Steam Community.

This game has got a full score on Steam, so it will definitely be worth your time and money. Garry's Mod does not have any goals, but still there are many things similar to Among Us.

This title has a game mode named Trouble in Terrorist Town, where you will not be able to trust anyone.

The players are divided into three categories, where 25% are Traitors, 62.5% are Innocent, and 12.5% are Detectives. The gameplay is simple, as the Traitors will be tasked to kill the Innocents, and the Detectives will have to find out the Traitors.

Steam Link: Click here.

5. Town of Salem - The Coven

Town of Salem - The Coven. Image: BlankMediaGames (YouTube).

If you are a town member of Salem, you will have to track down the villain before he/she kills you, just like Among Us. Your role will obviously be reversed if you are the villain.

The title can accommodate up to 15 players in one game. Town of Salem has a day-night cycle that will assign you a duty in the game.

There are four types of roles that you can choose from, Coven, Town, Mafia, and Neutral. Like imposter games, you will have to use the power of manipulation and deception in this PC title too.

Steam Link: Click here.