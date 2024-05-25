5 of the best PC-to-console ports

There was a time when PC gaming was more cherished than console gaming. Most popular titles were released on the PC first and later ported to consoles when the developers thought their products were doing extremely well. Nowadays, this trend is not as prevalent as before, as games for all platforms are released on the same day.

Porting a title exclusive to a particular system helps in generating a bigger fanbase for that offering. With that in mind, here is a list of the best PC-to-console ports.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

These games got console ports after being successful on PC

1) XCOM 2

XCOM 2 is an amazing turn-based combat (Image via Firaxis Games)

XCOM is a popular franchise that the fans will have a fond memory of. The sequel, XCOM 2, was released on PC on February 5, 2016, and was ported to PS4 and XBOX One on September 27, 2016. The single-player game was a massive success with 9/10 on Steam because of its polished single-player and multiplayer components.

The story of XCOM 2 picks up 20 years after the first title's events; the Earth has now been taken over by aliens. You play as the commander of the XCOM organization in a war against the foreign species in an attempt to liberate the planet. The turn-based gameplay here lets you strategize against aliens while letting you explore guerilla themes.

2) Divinity: Original Sin

Divinity: Original Sin is an RPG (Image via Larian Studios)

Divinity: Original Sin is another turn-based RPG that was released initially for PC in 2014 and later ported to consoles in 2015. This single-player game with a multiplayer co-op component was a success and saw a very positive reception on Steam. The title had a cross-platform multiplayer feature that enabled players on all platforms to play with each other.

This new entry in the Divinity franchise introduced several new game modes like split-screen multiplayer, full voiceovers, and thousands of improvements. The fantasy world of Divinity: Original Sin was so well made that it still holds up 10 years later. The title also offers rich narrative and character customization options.

3) Pillars of Eternity

Pillars of Eternity was a single-player RPG (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Pillar of Eternity is a single-player RPG set in a story-rich fantasy world. The game originally made its debut on PC in 2015 to a very positive fan reception. It was ported to consoles in 2017. The title left an impact on players with its story, as it gave you choices from time to time that would affect your destiny. This title was developed by the creators of Fallout: New Vegas.

The locations in Pillar of Eternity were magnificent to look at because of the retro art style that blended well with the gameplay. This indie title is full of adventure as you take on the role of the Watcher, who is investigating the Hollowborn Plague. Your journey will not be simple as you encounter various magical beasts and decisions that will influence your playthrough.

4) Frostpunk

Frostpunk is available on PS Plus Extraa tier (Image via 11 Bit Studios)

Frostpunk was developed by 11 Bit Studios and released for the PC in 2018. Consoles got the game in 2019. The game was received positively by fans and critics alike for its city-building mechanic that lets the players create the landscape they want. But you need to be careful with your decisions because this city's survival is in your hands.

You are required to gather resources and manage them to upgrade your city. In this post-apocalyptic world, you need to strategize how to properly manage and use your resources to ensure your survival. Every choice that you make matters for your city, and one wrong move can destroy its economy and slow its growth down significantly.

5) Half-Life

Half-Life was a revolutionary game (Image via Valve)

You will find Half-Life in various "best games ever made" lists. This title also started its journey as a PC exclusive, making its way to PS2 subsequently. Half-Life was named 1998's Game of the Year by 50 publications. This amount of success usually results in a game becoming a full-fleshed franchise, but that didn't exactly happen with Half-Life.

It received a highly anticipated sequel in 2004, and the franchise never received another installment. This single-player first-person shooter was praised for its hyperrealistic visuals at the time. When this gem was ported to PS2, fans were looking forward to a few more games in the franchise, but sadly the sequel was the last official mainline entry.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback