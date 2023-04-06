5 best single-player games to try out on PlayStation 5

Online co-op seems to be the ongoing hype, but for those who enjoy solo leveling through engaging stories and have been blessed with a PlayStation 5, single-player games are irreplaceable. Since its release two years back, Sony's latest console has been going strong, capitalizing on its broad library, with more to come.

PlayStation games have come a long way since numerous nostalgic names like Tomb Raider, Spider-Man, the early Final Fantasy titles, and more. In this listicle, we bring you five of the top-rated single-player games you should try out on the PlayStation 5 if you haven't already.

GoW Ragnarok, Resident Evil 4 remake, and 3 other single-player games to go for on the PlayStation 5

1) God of War Ragnarok

This is the name every gamer should be acquainted with, irrespective of their preferred genre. The hype with God of War: Ragnarok is rightfully justified as it lives up to the expectations quite well.

Released in early November last year, the sequel is based off of Norse mythology like its predecessor. The story picks up three years after the events of the previous game. To survive the Fimbulwinter, Kratos prepares his son Atreus for the upcoming Ragnarok.

The story takes them on a journey through Midgard, in search of peace and acceptance. Gameplay is amazing with inspiring visuals, revamped mechanics, and better mission designs. Be sure to check out the franchise for an action-filled single-player experience.

2) Resident Evil 4 remake

Players who are well acquainted with the series will know the engrossing horror that the Resident Evil 4 remake has turned out to be. The original title claimed to be one of the best survival-horror stories in the genre, and the remake has perked it up by a factor of two.

The terrifying village with all of the welcoming committees has been recreated quite well to keep you on your toes from the very beginning. New moves, features, and combat sequences have been added to the gameplay to keep things interesting even though the title remains infamous for its lack of ammunition and supplies.

With hair-raising visuals and fast-paced sequences, the Resident Evil 4 remake is a must-try survival-horror single-player game on the PlayStation 5.

3) Hitman 3

Released in January 2021, Hitman 3 is the third title in the World of Assassination trilogy. The franchise is based on the stealth genre and Hitman 3 has taken it to the next level. The iconic killer with a barcoded shaved head and red tie is out for blood again and you get the front-row seat.

Of the many stealth single-player games, there are a few that offer such a huge assortment of creative ways to take out your targets. Not raising the alarm is the preferred way of going about your mission, or you can go in guns blazing, but it will prove quite difficult even for the dreaded Agent 47.

Using the environment to cook up the perfect assassination can very well push the game into the puzzle genre. Whether your MO stays the same or you mix it up is up to you. Nonetheless, Hitman 3 is a very enjoyable game to try out on the PlayStation 5.

4) Dead Space remake

Dead Space games are a sweet mix of absolute horror and sci-fi genre that makes up a very satisfactory series. The original game had a tremendous reception back in 2008, and Motive Studio came back with the Dead Space remake this January.

Upgraded visuals, unnerving ambushes, extended environmental designs, and everything else you wished for in the original game has been loaded into the remake. The jumpscares and the gore factor hit different with better graphics while retaining the same level of violence as the original.

This sci-fi survival-horror title is purely a single-player game that will have your eyes glued to your PlayStation 5 throughout the journey.

5) Demon's Souls (2020)

Demon's Souls for the PlayStation 5 is a remake by Bluepoint Games of the original title developed by FromSoftware back in 2009. Improving upon the game that defined the Soulslike genre, the remake has adopted most of the original mechanics, sans the insane difficulty (or so they say).

However, any Soulslike game is on average more challenging than other genres if you don't have the knack for it. This is also why Demon's Souls is so engrossing to new and seasoned players alike. As expected from the remakes, the new visuals are absolutely stunning. There are multiple new weapons, items, and more to explore.

Though the game features a multiplayer mode, it is mostly a single-player action-adventure title that you should have no difficulty enjoying by yourself.

The PlayStation 5 library offers more single-player titles that you can explore, especially during their seasonal sales that offer massive discounts across the board.

