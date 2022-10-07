5 best phones to play Call of Duty Mobile at 90FPS

With more than 50 million players logging into the game every day, it is safe to say that the developers of Call of Duty Mobile have succeeded at recreating the fast-paced PvP action that made COD the global phenomenon it is.

With gameplay designed in such a way that every second counts, latency issues and frame drops are something that players simply can't afford in their ride up the ranks.

Fortunately, a stable internet connection and one of the recommended devices from the list below are enough to ensure that your Call of Duty climb is smooth and lag-free.

Top 5 phones for Call of Duty Mobile players that can run the game at 90FPS (October 2022)

A list of devices that offer enviable gaming performance, particularly in Call of Duty Mobile, is provided below. The phones are arranged in ascending order of price to help users with different budgets make the right choice for their mobile gaming needs.

Poco F4 ($394)

iPhone 12 ($599)

Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro ($859)

Nubia 7S Pro ($899)

ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro ($1749)

1) Poco F4 ($394)

Flagship killers have always been top picks for gamers on a budget, and phones like the Poco F4 are the reason why. Although the device is not specifically equipped for gamers, the stereo speakers, excellent display, and solid battery life encased around top-notch specs make it an excellent option for Call of Duty enthusiasts who don't want to burn a hole in their pocket.

Specs: 6.67" AMOLED HDR10+ 120 Hz, Dolby Vision, SD 870, Adreno 650, 128 GB ROM, 8 GB RAM, 4500 mAh, 67W Fast Charging

2) iPhone 12 ($599)

If you can afford to take your budget a little further along, then you can do away with the average camera performance of the Poco F4 and get yourself an XDR OLED Display at the same time, in the form of an iPhone 12. Despite being two generations old, the A14 Bionic can still make for an excellent daily driver for intensive Call of Duty gamers.

Specs: 6.1", XDR OLED HDR10 Dolby Vision, A14 Bionic, Apple GPU, 64 GB ROM, 4 GB RAM, 2815 mAh, 20 W Fast Charging.

3) Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro ($859)

If you fantasize about buying a ROG phone every year, but it's simply not affordable for you, then get yourself Xiaomi's Black Shark 5 Pro. For less than half the price, it is as close to the ROG lineup as it gets.

Physical triggers, 144Hz Display, mammoth 120W fast charging, amazing stereo speakers, and much more make this one of the best devices for Call of Duty gamers today. Battery life does leave a bit to be desired.

Specs: 6.67" AMOLED 144Hz, 8+ Gen 1, Adreno 730, 256 GB ROM 12 GB RAM, 4650 mAh, 120W Fast Charging.

4) Nubia 7S Pro ($899)

For an extra $50, Redmagic's Nubia 7S Pro brings a whole lot more value on paper. A 165Hz panel, sophisticated thermal management, pressure-sensitive triggers, and yes, phenomenal battery life are all part of this amazing package. It is designed specifically to take your Call of Duty Mobile experience to the next level.

Specs: 6.8" AMOLED 120Hz, 8+ Gen 1, Adreno 730, 256 GB ROM 16 GB RAM, 5000 mAh, 65W Fast Charging.

5) ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro ($1749)

ASUS's ROG lineup has dominated the mobile gaming space for years and 2022 is no exception. Priced significantly above the other top choices in the market, the company goes above and beyond to make it worth your while. IPX4 rating, AirTrigger 6 Ultrasonic Sensors, best-in-class stereo speakers, and display panel. Despite having a battery-intensive hardware, it offers exceptional battery life as well.

ASUS has also ensured that complaints about subpar camera performance have not been made this year. AnTuTu Benchmarks has also given the top spot to the phone in their benchmark leaderboard.

Used by Call of Duty Mobile professionals around the world, this is the latest and greatest in gaming phones.

Specs: 6.78" AMOLED 165Hz HDR10+, 8+ Gen 1, Adreno 730, 512 GB ROM 18 GB RAM, 6000 mAh, 65W Fast Charging.

Call of Duty Mobile fans can track this space to keep an eye out for all the latest news.

Poll : 0 votes