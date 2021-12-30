5 best and most played free-to-play games of 2021

Free-to-play games give players access to a significant portion of the title without any monetary commitment. Due to this singular factor, such games generally attract a massive number of players. But on the flip side, they also lose players fast if they fail to deliver on the promised features.

Free-to-play titles often have an in-game store, with generally cosmetic-only items. Some items get unlocked after completing certain tasks or reaching particular levels of XP, which in turn drive up competitiveness and grind.

2021 saw a massive shift in gaming as more players got into playing video games, with new consoles or the continued shift towards a work-from-home culture. Let’s take a look at the best and most-played free-to-play games of 2021.

5 Free-to-play games of 2021 that the highest number of players opted for

Many titles were released in 2021, making it a generally good year for videogames all around. While most of them were definitely good, the five games mentioned below drew in a massive fan following (numbered low to high, with Fortnite having the most number of players):

Call of Duty: Warzone

Valorant

Apex Legends

League of Legends

Fortnite

Let’s take a closer look at each of the games individually. Readers should note that the average player count for the last 30 days for each title is from activeplayer.io.

5) Call of Duty: Warzone

Developer/Publisher: Raven Software, Activision

Platforms: Windows PC,Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Average count: 8,501,335

Originally developed as a spin-off to 2019’s Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: Warzone has established itself as one of the best battle royale games. The title pairs the satisfying Call of Duty gunplay with the free-to-play monetization, making it a must-try title for everyone.

While the game was originally launched with the weapons and operators of Modern Warfare, it has since expanded to include the arsenals of both, last year’s Black Ops Cold War, and this year’s Vanguard, which also brought a brand new map called Caldera. Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the best free-to-play titles, with the biggest con being its massive install size.

4) Valorant

Developer/Publisher: Riot Games

Platform: Windows PC

Average count: 13,255,980

Riot Games’ free-to-play first-person shooter, Valorant, launched last year and quickly accumulated a massive number of players. The title balances tactical ability-based gameplay with skilled weapon gunplay to deliver a satisfactory and balanced PvP experience.

Valorant is perfect for both casual players to relax and play a few rounds as well as the competitive-minded players to grind for the Radiant rank.

3) Apex Legends

Developer/Publisher: Respawn, EA

Platforms: Windows PC,Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch

Average count: 121,755,890

Developed by Respawn, Apex Legends takes a unique approach to the battle royale genre. Set in the same universe as Respawn’s Titanfall series, Apex Legends gives players a fast-paced PVP experience.

Prior to every match of Apex Legends, players are formed into two- or three-player squads. They also get to select from pre-designed characters, known as "Legends", each with their own distinctive abilities. The free-to-play title is a must-try for any fan of the genre.

2) League of Legends

Developer/Publisher: Riot Games

Platforms: PC (Windows, macOS)

Average count: 125,066,477

League of Legends launched more than a decade ago, and yet it is showing no signs of slowing down. Players control a character or Champion, from an isometric perspective in this MOBA title and face off against other players in a 5v5 battle. The objective of the game is to get control across the three lanes of the map.

The free-to-play MOBA title’s mechanics might seem a bit complicated, especially to a new player of the genre, but players do get accustomed to it quite easily.

1) Fortnite

Developer/Publisher: Epic Games

Platforms: Windows PC, macOS, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch

Average count: 275,066,417

Fortnite is arguably one of the most famous games, third only to Minecraft and GTA. The titles offer a variety of different game modes alongside the traditional battle royale. The title is most famous for its slew of collaborations, from Ariana Grande to Master Chief to Naruto to Rick Sanchez to the Rock himself, there’s hardly anyone missing from the fun.

Special Mention: Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite was launched recently, and the free-to-play multiplayer has already accumulated a massive player base. With lofty promises that were made and 343 living up to them so far, Halo Infinite is certainly going to expand massively in the upcoming years.

