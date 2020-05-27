Keyboard and Mouse on PlayStation 4 (Image Credit: Yung Chip)

If you are playing your video games on PlayStation 4 and you are wondering if you can use your good old trusty mouse and keyboard in it, well, luck’s on your side.

While the video games on PlayStation 4 are really fun to play and especially gorgeous to see, there’s a controller to play with the console you have. You don’t necessarily need the mouse and keyboard while playing on PlayStation 4 but you might be adapted to a setting in a mouse or keyboard and that can create a problem for you when you shift from mouse and keyboard to a controller.

You might experience an FPS drop while shifting from a computer to PlayStation 4 but it doesn’t matter much if you are not playing online.

All PlayStation 4 games do not support mouse and keyboard but there are few exceptions. Here are some of the games that can be played with the help of the Keyboard and Mouse on PlayStation 4.

#5 DayZ

DayZ (Image Credit:Wallpapersden)

DayZ is a classic survival game developed by Bohemia Interactive. The whole objective of the game is to survive in a zombie apocalyptic world. It is a third-person shooter, therefore, you can use your keyboard and mouse to play on your PlayStation 4.The graphics of the game might disappoint some gamers out there but apart from that, the game is very well made and polished to make your in-game experience better.

This game is available on Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

#4 DC Universe Online

DC Universe Online (Image Credit: Wallpaper cave)

DC Comics fans rejoice! This is a free-to-play action-based multiplayer game based on the fictional world of DC. You can play as your favorite character and defeat enemy characters to level up. The stunning visual effects make this game very realistic to play and a refreshing experience.

This game is available on Windows, PlayStation 3 and 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.

#3 Fortnite

Fortnite (Image Credit: Wallpapersden)

Fortnite is one of best battle royale games in the world right now. Its free-to-play and unique in-game building mechanic favors the mouse a lot. You can build via the controller as well in this game but the aiming and building can be done better via the mouse for players who are new to the game. This game frequently puts out new content for the players and is enriched with great graphics.

This game is available on Windows, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Android and iOS.

#2 Final Fantasy XIV Online

Final Fantasy XIV (Image Credit: Final Fantasy XIV)

Final Fantasy XIV is developed by Square Enix. This game is a massive online role-playing multiplayer game and it is the fourteenth installment in the Final Fantasy Series. It can be played on PlayStation 4 with a mouse and keyboard but it depends on the user’s choice as well. Other than playing, you can use the keyboard to communicate with other players in the absence of a microphone.This game is quite awesome to play and has a great community to enjoy the game withplays.

This game is available on Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

#1 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Image Credit: GameSpot)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is one of the most popular games out there right now. This game is the first-person shooter and has dazzling graphics in it. However, gamers can also plug their keyboard and mouse in it and enjoy the seamless shooter experience. Shooter games are a little easier to control via mouse and keyboard and this game gives you the flexibility to exercise your true form in-game.

This game is available on Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.