5 best PS4 exclusive games under Rs 1000

There is a never-ending discussion among the console gamers and PC Master race players about which platform is better for gaming. Unsurprisingly, PC always reigns higher than console due to the former's extreme FPS and a great range of games. However, there is one point of debate that always favours the console gamers i.e. the exclusive games.

PlayStation 4 exclusives are one of the best games in video game history. However, these exclusives cannot be played on other platforms such as the PC and Xbox. That's what makes these games so special as the players who have access to this console are the only ones who can enjoy these games.

But, as we say, quality doesn't come in cheap. The PS4 exclusives are quite expensive compared to other games in the market. But, there are some fantastic PS exclusive games that can be bought for below ₹1000. Thus, keeping both your purse in check and your craving for video games alive.

Here is our list of Top 5 PS4 Exclusive Games that cost lesser than ₹1000:

#5 Shadow of the Colossus

This PlayStation exclusive is a brilliant example of storytelling via a video game. You play as a young boy named 'Wander' and explore the vast lands and defeat huge monolith creatures to save a girl. The plot of the video game might seem generic but they truly capture the essence of the game and puts you in the shoes of the protagonist to experience the video game in full flow.

#4 Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection

This PS4 exclusive is a combination of three epic games named Uncharted 1, 2 and 3. This adventure trilogy explores the vast new terrains, mesmerizing puzzles while the story narrative in the game is top-notch as well. This video game was a tremendous success as it attracted a lot of gamers to delve into it for large amounts of time.

#3 Bloodbourne

This video game has one of the hardest boss battles of all time. It is a challenging game and it immerses the player into the environment of the game. The gaming experience is spooky and dark and it surely will take a lot to time to complete compared to there games in this line-up but when you finally complete it, it will be worth it.

#2 Detroit Become Human

This is a very interesting video game as it offers a very different play style than others. Detroit Become Human is a choice-based game where your choices determine your progress in the game. This game has tons of different endings as you can never relive or complete the game in one try. This game showcases a wonderful story-telling experience that is unique to everyone.

#1 God of War

There is no better game to end this list than God of War. This Sony exclusive was always a fan favourite game since the original God of war game. However, this game features a mind-blowing graphics and a good combination of combat and father-son relationship through a video game.