5 best PS4 games that support keyboard and mouse in 2020

Since the release of the PS4 in November 2013, Sony has provided multiple ways for players to enjoy games, from the Dualshock 4 controller with a touch bar, the PS Move motion controllers to the PSVR headset.

For those looking for a more precise input method, the PS4 does support mouse and keyboard controls. However, in-game support is dependent on developers, and not all PS4 games support using a mouse and a keyboard.

Console players can try out these five PS4 games that support a mouse and a keyboard to experience their favourite games a little differently.

5 best PS4 games with mouse and keyboard support

#1 Call Of Duty Modern Warfare (2019)

Infinity Ward's third Call of Duty for the PS4, Modern Warfare (2019), was released with a brand-new engine for the franchise, bringing features like advanced photogrammetry and rendering, better volumetric lighting as well as the use of ray tracing.

PS4 players can also plug in a mouse and keyboard to experience the first-person shooter as their PC brethren do.

#2 Fortnite

Epic Games' smash hit Fortnite was released in 2017 as a polarizing game in the community. Love it or hate it, Fortnite is here to stay, and its 350 million player count in 2020 proves it.

Fortnite was one of the first few games to support crossplay, and PS4 players can get matched against those on PC. To level the playing field, PS4 players can plug in a keyboard and mouse for a fair fight.

#3 DayZ

Set in a zombie apocalypse, DayZ pits players in a survival environment where they must manage everything from hunger and thirst to their body temperature.

After spending more than 7 years in development, first as a mod and then as a standalone game, DayZ was released in 2019 on the PS4 with full support for mouse and keyboard controls on console.

#4 Final Fantasy XIV Online

Final Fantasy XIV's story is intriguing, to say the least. Originally a PS3 title from 2010, the game released to major backlash with criticism ranging from bad UI to the game engine being straight-up broken.

Instead of working on a lost cause, developer Square Enix decided to remake the game from the ground up and released it on the PS4 in April 2014, with mouse and keyboard support.

#5 Minecraft

Markus "Notch" Persson's gift to gaming, Minecraft, is nearly a decade old as of 2020. After being acquired by Microsoft in 2014, Mojang got to work, expanding the game onto other platforms.

Minecraft soon found its way onto the PS4. Players can use their mouse and keyboards to ease their building and inventory management.