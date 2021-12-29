5 best PUBG Mobile Lite drop locations to increase K/D ratio with easy fights

Choosing a drop location in a game like PUBG Mobile Lite is a headache for users, especially beginners. Some landing spots offer great loot with low chances of survival, while some are suitable for safer gameplay. However, maintaining a decent K/D ratio is also a concern for some users.

K/D increases when players get more kills than their average. Hence, players looking to increase their K/D should focus on getting more and more kills. Experienced gamers can easily maintain their K/D ratio, but newbies find it difficult. Many beginners prefer safer landing spots to avoid initial fights in PUBG Mobile Lite.

The best drop locations in PUBG Mobile Lite to enhance K/D ratio with safer gameplay

1) Farmland

Farmland is a landing spot in PUBG Mobile Lite's Golden Woods that offers a decent loot and a sufficient number of foes to score kills. The houses and walls provide cover, and users can easily escape a challenging situation. If players are lucky, they can also spot some bots.

2) East Port

Placed in the top-right corner of Varenga, East Port features more bots than other locations. Hence, players can dive and land at the East Port to loot the weapons and accessories while finding bots. However, players need to be a bit vigilant as they might also come across enemies who land there for the bot-kills.

3) Central Road

As the name suggests, Central Road is the centre-most location in Varenga, providing quality loot and attracting many enemies. Multiple houses provide a great opportunity for players to camp. Therefore, the only requirement for newbies is to land quickly, equip a gun and wait for enemies.

4) North Hill

North Hill is a trickier place to drop on in PUBG Mobile Lite's Varenga as it occasionally attracts enemies. Players can still find bots to get easy kills while looting and preparing for the next zone fights.

5) Garbo

Garbo is one of the safest drop locations when gamers play in the Golden Woods. The spot also offers a decent loot for the initial phase and helps players survive. Usually, players would only encounter other newbies or bots at Garbo in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Note: The following list has not been written in any particular order. The article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer. Pubg Mobile Lite is banned in India and players are advised to avoid playing it.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha