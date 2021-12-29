5 best PUBG Mobile Lite emotes (2021)

PUBG Mobile Lite offers a profound battlefield experience with 60 players dropping on an island and fighting it out for the last man standing. It is a compressed variant of the original PUBG Mobile and has various comparable features like modes, maps, items, weapons, and more.

Like Royale Pass, PUBG Mobile Lite also has a Winner Pass that receives an upgrade every month with the new season. The Winner Pass offers prizes like outfit sets, weapon skins, accessories, vehicle cosmetics, and emotes, and players can upgrade their passes to receive all the rewards.

Emotes are exclusive to WP as users cannot buy them from the shop. These items are among the most coveted items in PUBG Mobile as every player wants to own emotes to show them off in the lobbies and matches.

Listing the best emotes that players saw in PUBG Mobile Lite

1) ROFL

Almost every player in PUBG Mobile Lite owns the Laugh emote, as it is among the most widely used items in the game. The ROFL emote is a similar emote that features the in-game character laughing hysterically.

It was introduced in WP Season 27 and is an excellent option to mock foes and even teammates in a match.

2) Bunny Dance

The Bunny Dance emote features some impressive dance moves from the character with a gesture of making bunny ears at the end. One of the most popular emotes in PUBG Mobile that made it to the Lite version through WP.

3) Pochinki Goes Boom

Emotes in PUBG Mobile was popularized by the "Pochinki Goes Boom" emote, which is arguably the most popular emote. It is among the widely known trademark items from the original game that devs later introduced in PUBG Mobile Lite.

4) Island Dance

Island Dance is the next entry on this list that was a part of Winner Pass Season 28 and was available on tier one as an Elite reward. The emote featured some unique leg movements that are pretty funny, which players can flaunt in a match.

5) Dynamic Wave Dance

It is pretty fun to watch characters executing some of the most impressive moves. The Dynamic Wave Dance emote was a part of WP season 26 and showed the character's animation doing effortless wave-like movements.

Note: This list has not been written in any particular order and only reflects the writer's opinions. Pubg Mobile Lite is banned in India and players are advised to avoid playing it.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha