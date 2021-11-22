How to purchase PUBG Mobile Lite BC for Season 31 Winner Pass

PUBG Mobile Lite offers a plethora of eye-catching features like intense BR action in a compact size. The game has various graphics options, frame rate settings, and much more.

Developers have included various engaging elements like Winner Pass for gamers. Players need BC to purchase Winner Passes and get many amazing rewards for themselves. These rewards include many legendary outfits, weapon finishes, vehicle skins, and many other items.

This article discusses a detailed guide on how to purchase BC in PUBG Mobile Lite to get the Winner Pass of Season 31.

Guide to purchasing PUBG Mobile Lite BC for Season 31 Winner Pass

Winner Passes in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via Krafton)

PUBG Mobile Lite offers two Winner Pass options for players with different benefits. Here are the two Winner Passes with their perks and pricing available to players:

1) Elite Upgrade Winner Pass:

The Elite Upgrade Winner Pass is the basic WP available for PUBG Mobile Lite players. The player will need to spend 280 BC to purchase it. It unlocks all the elite missions for players to complete and redeem all the rewards.

2) Elite Upgrade Plus Winner Pass:

Upon purchasing the elite upgrade plus WP, players can gain extra benefits like instant ten ranks and exclusive costumes. Players can also get their hands on extra WP points to quickly max out their Winner Pass. It is priced at 800 BC.

Step-by-step guide on how to purchase BC to purchase Season 31 Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite

BC packs in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via Krafton)

1) Open PUBG Mobile Lite on your smartphone.

2) Head to the BC store to purchase the desired amount of BC.

3) In the BC store, players will get the option to choose from different BC packs and their prices.

4) PLayers can choose the required amount of BC to purchase their favorite Winner Pass.

5) Click on the BC pack and complete the payment procedure.

6) Upon successful payment, players will instantly get the BC on their account.

7) Now, head to the WP section to purchase the Season 31 Winner Pass.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

8) Click on Upgrade Pass and choose between Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus.

Edited by R. Elahi