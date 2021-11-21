5 best PUBG Mobile Lite drop locations for passive players to rank up easily

PUBG Mobile Lite is one of the most prominent names in the battle royale industry and is offering tough competition to other BR games. The title offers an intense league ranking system with lots of tiers and amazing rewards.

Players are always looking to push their ranks to tiers like Ace and Conqueror to improve their skills and get tagged as a pro player. In rank push, drop location plays a vital role in selecting the course of one's match to get chicken dinner.

Here are the five best PUBG Mobile Lite drop locations for passive players to push their ranks in a much easier way.

Best drop locations for passive players to rank up in PUBG Mobile Lite

1) Canyon

Canyon is very well suited for passive players as it has lots of buildings to get loot and spot enemies. They can go to the big mansion to get quick loot and keep an eye on the opponents from its terrace. The terrace also helps players to perform a surprise attack on enemies and wipe them out.

2) Factory

Factory in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via Krafton)

The factory is another significant location for players looking to push their ranks to higher leagues. The location is very similar to the Mylta Factory available in PUBG Mobile. Players can land on the main factory to defeat their enemies and get the chicken dinner title for themselves.

3) Vista

Vista in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via Krafton)

Vista is situated in the top-most corner of the map. Only a few players prefer to land here, making it a suitable landing spot for those with a passive playstyle.

With good tactics, players can easily take down any enemies landing here. They can earn themselves more tier-ranking points with the help of a higher kill count. The area also spawns various vehicles for players to use for rotations.

4) Warehouse

Warehouse in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via Krafton)

The fourth location on the list is Warehouse for passive rank push players. The area has a big main warehouse and many other small shelters with high-quality loot like M416 and AKM assault rifles. Players can also gather other necessary utilities like grenades and healing items to use in the match.

5) East Port

East Port in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via Krafton)

East Port has various containers and warehouses to get all required loot. However, players can expect one to two squads to land here for a direct gunfight. To counter this, they can formulate a good strategy to defeat them.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

