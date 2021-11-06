Best PUBG Mobile Lite sensitivity for maximum headshots and no recoil on Android devices

PUBG Mobile Lite is one of the most preferred battle royale titles for low-end devices. The game has excellent compatibility and is playable on a wide range of smartphones.

One reason for its popularity is that players can make lots of in-game changes to their control setup and sensitivity settings. They can significantly enhance their headshot accuracy while controlling the recoil of all weapons with good sensitivity settings changes.

Change PUBG Mobile Lite sensitivity to suit playstyle and get maximum headshots and no recoil on Androids

Camera sensitivity settings

PUBG Mobile Lite camera sensitivity settings for headshots (Image via Krafton)

Camera sensitivity settings are used to change the viewing speed of the camera angles on the screen. Gamers can use the discussed sensitivity settings to get better at reflex shots.

Also, those who do not use gyro settings need these sensitivity settings for better hip-fire during 1v1 combat.

No Scope: 135-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65-80%

2x Scope: 40-60%

3x Scope: 25-35%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 25-30%

6x Scope: 15-20%

8x Scope: 10-15%

ADS sensitivity settings

These sensitivities play a major role help players enhance recoil control (Image via Krafton)

The second sensitivity settings that users can change in PUBG Mobile Lite is ADS sensitivity settings. These values play a significant role in helping enhance their recoil control.

Some weapons with high recoil, like AKM and M762, can be easily handled with the given set of sensitivity settings.

No Scope: 135-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65-70%

2x Scope: 35-45%

3x Scope: 25-35%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 25-30%

6x Scope: 15-20%

8x Scope: 10-15%

Gyroscope sensitivity settings

PUBG Mobile Lite gyro sensitivity settings for headshots (Image via Krafton)

Gyroscope sensitivity settings have helped lots of players shift from low-skill levels to improving their overall gameplay. They can enable the gyroscope option from the settings menu to make use of these gyroscope sensitivity settings.

Players just need to tilt their device to control their aim and recoil. Here are some of the best gyro sensitivity settings for more headshots and no recoil in PUBG Mobile Lite:

No Scope: 200%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 200%

2x Scope: 130-150%

3x Scope: 130-150%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 125-135%

6x Scope: 100-110%

8x Scope: 85-95%

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: The article reflects the writer's views. Players should first practice and get used to these settings before trying them in matches.

Edited by Ravi Iyer