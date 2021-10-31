3 reasons why Krafton should announce BGMI Lite following PUBG Mobile Lite's release

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was announced after PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite were banned by the Indian Government along with 118 other applications. Krafton officially released BGMI for the Android platform on July 2, 2021. Since then, there has been no news related to the launch of the Lite version of the famous BR title.

Players are eagerly waiting to receive an announcement from Krafton on the launch of the lite version of BGMI. Famous BGMI players like Ghatak and Maxtern have mentioned that players should wait for an announcement regarding BGMI Lite.

Reasons why BGMI Lite deserves a release by Krafton like PUBG Mobile Lite

3) Player's money and time investments

The first reason why BGMI Lite should be announced in India is to compensate players' investments. There are thousands of players who have invested lots of money in their accounts. They purchased items like Winner Passes, outfits, upgradable weapon skins, and much more.

Players got very excited when Krafton announced that BGMI players were getting their same PUBG Mobile accounts back. This included weapon skins, avatars, frames, outfits, and much more. Many players also pushed their ranks to higher leagues like Conqueror by giving time to the game. The same needs to apply to BGMI Lite if it is ever announced.

2) Compatibility and system requirements

BGMI Lite will offer better compatibility (Image via Krafton)

Another huge reason BGMI Lite needs to be released in India is its better compatibility across devices. Thousands of users in India play games on low-end devices with 1GB or 2GB of RAM. Before the ban, players were able to run PUBG Mobile Lite smoothly on these low-end smartphones.

The scenario has changed now as players are only able to play BGMI on higher-end devices, effectively alienating the budget smartphone market.

1) Content creators and competitive players lost their careers

The Lite version of the game helped many content creators showcase their skills on social media platforms. They were able to entertain a large audience and make a living out of the game. Players were grinding through the growing competitive scene and making a stable career out of it until PUBG Mobile Lite was pulled, leaving them stranded.

After the ban, most of the creators and players had little content to offer their audience. Most of the competitive players moved on to other titles in the process, and some never returned.

Note: The article reflects the views of its writer.

Edited by Danyal Arabi