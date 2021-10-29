Best PUBG Mobile Lite sensitivity settings for maximum headshots with sniper and ARs

PUBG Mobile Lite offers an array of weapons ranging from assault rifles (ARs) to shotguns. Assault rifles and sniper combinations are some of the most widely used combos in the game. Players can make use of assault rifles for close-range and mid-range fights. In contrast, they can use sniper rifles to have the upper hand in long-range combat.

For quick squad wipes, players are always looking to add more headshots onto enemy players. This article shares the best PUBG Mobile Lite sensitivity settings for maximum headshots with sniper rifles and ARs.

Sensitivity settings for maximum headshots with sniper and ARs in PUBG Mobile Lite

Camera sensitivity settings

PUBG Mobile Lite camera sensitivity settings for headshots (Image via Krafton)

Camera sensitivity settings help players adjust the movement speed of their viewing angles. These sensitivity settings play a vital role in improving the reaction timing of the player to get more kills.

With the help of these sensitivity settings, players can improve their crosshair placement. It will result in more headshots onto opponents with sniper rifles and assault rifles.

No Scope: 135-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65-80%

2x Scope: 40-60%

3x Scope: 25-35%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 25-30%

6x Scope: 15-20%

8x Scope: 10-15%

ADS sensitivity settings

PUBG Mobile Lite ADS sensitivity settings for headshots

Aim Down Sight (ADS) sensitivity settings help players adjust the sensitivity of different scopes. These sensitivity settings are useful when the player uses scope-on mode on a weapon. Players can follow these sensitivity settings to increase their headshot accuracy while using a sniper rifle or AR.

Gyroscope sensitivity settings

PUBG Mobile Lite gyro sensitivity settings for headshots (Image via Krafton)

Gyroscope sensitivity settings have helped several players make their gameplay to a pro-level. Players can significantly improve their recoil control, reflexes, and headshot capability with the help of gyroscope sensitivities. Here are the best PUBG Mobile Lite gyro sensitivity settings for more headshots with sniper rifles and assault rifles:

No Scope: 200%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 200%

2x Scope: 130-150%

3x Scope: 130-150%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 125-135%

6x Scope: 100-110%

8x Scope: 85-95%

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

